This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote
AP TOP-25

This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

Verdell, No. 12 Oregon stun No. 3 Ohio State 35-28

Oregon running back CJ Verdell celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State during their game Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete, AP

DEKALB, Ill. – One way or another, it seems I was destined to cover a thriller in the Midwest on Saturday.

It turned out to be Wyoming’s 50-43 victory here over Northern Illinois in front of a crowd of 11,334 at Huskie Stadium.

So far, covering the Cowboys (2-0) this season for the Star-Tribune has been wildly entertaining.

If I had stayed at the Register-Guard in Eugene, where I was on the Oregon beat the past eight seasons, that decision would have resulted in documenting the Ducks’ 35-28 upset of Ohio State in front of a crowd of 100,482 at the Horseshoe.

The Buckeyes were one of five top-25 teams to take a loss over the weekend. Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:

1. Alabama (2-0): Nick Saban didn’t seem too happy after the Crimson Tide showed Mercer some mercy in the second half of a 48-14 win (‘Bama led 31-0 at halftime).

2. Georgia (2-0): The Dawgs dominated UAB, 56-7, even with quarterback J.T. Daniels sitting out to nurse an injury.

3. Oklahoma (2-0): Spencer Rattler threw for five touchdowns during the Sooners’ 76-0 romp over Western Carolina.

4. Oregon (2-0): Not only did the Ducks beat Ohio State for the first time in 10 meetings, they did it without Kayvon Thibodeaux, the potential No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

5. Iowa (2-0): The Hawkeyes handed Iowa State a 27-17 loss in Ames in what was a top-10 battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

6. Clemson (1-1)

7. Cincinnati (2-0)

8. Texas A&M (2-0)

9. Notre Dame (2-0)

10. UCLA (2-0)

11. Ohio State (1-1)

12. Florida (2-0)

13. Penn State (2-0): The Nittany Lions followed up their impressive win at Wisconsin by beating Ball State, the Cowboys’ next opponent, 44-13 in Happy Valley.

14. Virginia Tech (2-0)

15. Arizona State (2-0)

16. Ole Miss (2-0)

17. Iowa State (1-1)

18. Arkansas (2-0)

19. Auburn (2-0)

20. BYU (2-0): It was quite a week for the Cougars, who accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 Friday and defeated rival Utah 26-17 Saturday in Provo.

21. Nevada (2-0): The Wolf Pack has a chance to get into the race for the Group of Five’s spot in a New Year’s Six bowl if it can beat Kansas State this week.

22. UCF (2-0)

23. Coastal Carolina (2-0)

24. North Carolina (1-1)

25. Wisconsin (1-1)

This week’s dropouts: 16. Utah, 17. USC, 19. Texas

