This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

DEKALB, Ill. – One way or another, it seems I was destined to cover a thriller in the Midwest on Saturday.

It turned out to be Wyoming’s 50-43 victory here over Northern Illinois in front of a crowd of 11,334 at Huskie Stadium.

So far, covering the Cowboys (2-0) this season for the Star-Tribune has been wildly entertaining.

If I had stayed at the Register-Guard in Eugene, where I was on the Oregon beat the past eight seasons, that decision would have resulted in documenting the Ducks’ 35-28 upset of Ohio State in front of a crowd of 100,482 at the Horseshoe.

The Buckeyes were one of five top-25 teams to take a loss over the weekend. Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:

1. Alabama (2-0): Nick Saban didn’t seem too happy after the Crimson Tide showed Mercer some mercy in the second half of a 48-14 win (‘Bama led 31-0 at halftime).

2. Georgia (2-0): The Dawgs dominated UAB, 56-7, even with quarterback J.T. Daniels sitting out to nurse an injury.

3. Oklahoma (2-0): Spencer Rattler threw for five touchdowns during the Sooners’ 76-0 romp over Western Carolina.