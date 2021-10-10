This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Three top-10 teams shared in the misery with the Cowboys on Saturday night.
No. 1 Alabama (lost 41-38 at Texas A&M), No. 4 Penn State (lost 23-20 at No. 3 Iowa) and No. 10 BYU (lost 26-17 at home to Boise State) joined Wyoming (lost 24-14 at Air Force) in falling from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Putting together a top-25 ranking in college football – 40 ranked teams have lost through six weeks this season -- is becoming as difficult an exercise as it often can be for college basketball.
This fall has a March Madness-like feel to it.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:
1. Georgia: The Dawgs have given up two defensive touchdowns this season. One by the first-team unit.
2. Iowa: The Hawkeyes are 3-0 against ranked teams and in control of the Big Ten’s West Division.
3. Cincinnati: It is strange to vote an AAC team ahead of a Nick Saban-coached team, but the Bearcats (5-0) have earned the bump and serious consideration from the College Football Playoff selection committee.
4. Alabama: The Crimson Tide (5-1) had its 100-game winning streak against unranked foes come to an end with the loss to a Texas A&M team that was 0-2 in SEC play. It's that kind of year.
5. Oklahoma: The Sooners (6-0) trailed 28-7, benched the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite and stunned Texas 55-48. I’m adding the Red River Showdown to my bucket list.
6. Michigan: The Wolverines (6-0) rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit and escaped with a 32-29 win over snake-bitten Nebraska in Lincoln. Scott Frost the quarterback > Scott Frost the coach.
7. Penn State: The Nittany Lions (5-1) threw four interceptions against the ball-hawking Hawkeyes and still almost won.
8. Oregon: The Ducks (4-1) had an off week to lick their wounds and watch other top-10 teams stumble after losing at Stanford.
9. Ohio State: C.J. Stroud is finding his stride. The talented young QB had five touchdown passes during the Buckeyes’ (5-1) 66-17 romp over Maryland.
10. Michigan State: Mel Tucker’s magic continues as the Spartans improved to 6-0 for the program’s best start since making the CFP in 2015.
11. Coastal Carolina (6-0)
12. Oklahoma State (5-0)
13. Kentucky (6-0)
14. Ole Miss (4-1)
15. Wake Forest (6-1)
16. San Diego State (5-0): The Aztecs are the lone remaining unbeaten in the Mountain West after smothering New Mexico, 31-7.
17. SMU (6-0)
18. Arizona State (5-1)
19. Notre Dame (5-1)
20. BYU (5-1): Boise State improved to 3-3 with a satisfying road win in Provo.
21. Florida (4-2)
22. Arkansas (4-2)
23. Baylor (5-1)
24. Air Force (5-1): Troy Calhoun out-coached the Cowboys' staff, and the Falcons can seize control of the Mountain Division this week with a win at Boise State.
25. UTSA (6-0)
This week’s dropouts: 16. Auburn, 24. Oregon State
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn