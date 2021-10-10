This Week's Star-Tribune college football AP vote

LARAMIE – Three top-10 teams shared in the misery with the Cowboys on Saturday night.

No. 1 Alabama (lost 41-38 at Texas A&M), No. 4 Penn State (lost 23-20 at No. 3 Iowa) and No. 10 BYU (lost 26-17 at home to Boise State) joined Wyoming (lost 24-14 at Air Force) in falling from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Putting together a top-25 ranking in college football – 40 ranked teams have lost through six weeks this season -- is becoming as difficult an exercise as it often can be for college basketball.

This fall has a March Madness-like feel to it.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s AP poll:

1. Georgia: The Dawgs have given up two defensive touchdowns this season. One by the first-team unit.

2. Iowa: The Hawkeyes are 3-0 against ranked teams and in control of the Big Ten’s West Division.

3. Cincinnati: It is strange to vote an AAC team ahead of a Nick Saban-coached team, but the Bearcats (5-0) have earned the bump and serious consideration from the College Football Playoff selection committee.