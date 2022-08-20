Thorburn: Craig Bohl still the right head coach for the Cowboys during these changing times

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl is still a perfect fit for the Cowboys.

Let’s not forget, at the time Tom Burman lured him away from North Dakota State, Bohl would have been considered a home-run hire at a list of Big Ten or Big 12 schools.

Wyoming’s athletic director stated at Bohl's introductory press conference he was looking for a head coach to establish a culture of toughness, for someone with recruiting ties in the area, previous coaching experience at the Power 5 level and a proven track record of running a program in a place where football is important.

Bohl checked all those boxes with a physical style of play that resulted in a 41-2 record and three consecutive national championships to close out his 11 seasons building the Bison into an FCS powerhouse.

Since arriving at UW, the former Nebraska defensive coordinator has recruited well in the Cornhusker State, as well as south of the border in Colorado, while making sure Wyoming players are well-represented on the roster.

Texas, a fertile recruiting ground for Nebraska during Bohl’s eight seasons as an assistant under Tom Osborne and Frank Solich, has also been good to the Cowboys in recent years.

Entering his ninth season, which matches Lloyd Eaton for the longest tenure by a head coach in UW's 129-year football history, Bohl understands there is still one box to check off.

The Cowboys have never hoisted the Mountain West championship trophy and are not expected to contend for the title this fall after a chaotic winter of discontent that followed the distasteful 2-6 finish in conference play.

“This league has challenged me,” Bohl said during the MW media day event in Las Vegas. “You don’t just come in and kick ass and take names. There’s good coaches and really good players in this league. That’s number one.”

The Pokes have had enough really good players to compete with the MW's top-tier programs.

Josh Allen is arguably the most talented player in the NFL. Logan Wilson was arguably the best defensive player in the Super Bowl. UW led all MW programs with 16 players on NFL rosters at the end of the 2021 season, and All-American linebacker Chad Muma will continue the tradition.

The construction of the High Altitude Performance Center and support from Burman and a loyal fan base has helped keep Bohl happy and the Pokes stable during this era, which has produced the first three-game bowl winning streak in program history.

But the job is only getting harder with players leaving for Power 5 opportunities via the transfer portal and the separation between the haves (this week the Big Ten announced a new seven-year television contract valued at over $7 billion) and the have-nots (the MW is entering the third year of a six-year $270-million media rights deal) widening.

To his credit, Bohl has made an effort to change with the times.

Players have confirmed the old-school head coach is making an effort to get to know them better on a personal level. UW filled some holes on the roster with key pieces acquired from the portal.

And if any Pokes can use their name, image and likeness to better their financial situation, Bohl said he isn’t going to stand in their way.

“I know a lot of people are (saying), ‘Oh, Coach isn’t going to change, he’s not going to do this or that,’” Bohl said. “You evolve. That’s where we’re at.”

Of course, fans would be wise not to hold their breath for UW's offense to evolve into a Joe Tiller-style passing attack this fall.

As long as Bohl is in charge, the Cowboys will be a run-first team that uses multiple tight ends and even a fullback when necessary to ground and pound defenses into submission.

When the throwback approach works, as it did during last season’s dismantling of eventual MW champion Utah State in Logan and Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, it’s a thing of beauty for those that bleed brown and gold.

"It’s part of our nature," Bohl said. "When Tom first approached me about this position he said, 'I want to play Cowboy tough football.'

"Just because you don’t run the ball doesn’t mean you’re not tough and physical, but you can develop an identity with that and we’re striving for that."

There is optimism Andrew Peasley can improve the Cowboys' efficiency throwing the ball and there will be enough balance to avoid locker room-splitting performances like the home losses to Fresno State, New Mexico and Hawaii in 2021.

Bohl is still Burman's guy, but the AD said finishing near the bottom of the standings after the senior-laden team talked about kicking in the championship door was unacceptable.

“There was some complacency and some missteps. For me as a head coach, I’m accountable for that,” Bohl said of the rocky 7-6 campaign. “I wish I wouldn’t say that, but I’m being transparent about that. You’ve got all these guys … are you reading your press clippings? What’s going on?

“It was a learning experience for me, I can tell you that.”

Another lesson from Bohl’s previous eight seasons in Laramie: Typically when there are low outside expectations for the Pokes, they exceed them.

UW has a more challenging non-conference schedule this year, beginning with a Big Ten road opener at Illinois next Saturday and concluding with a visit to No. 25 BYU on Sept. 24.

However, the road to the Mountain Division goes through War Memorial Stadium with Air Force, Boise State and Utah State all visiting the High Plains.

Bohl noted this summer that NDSU didn’t win its first national title until his ninth season in Fargo. He also said he is “convinced there is greatness” within these 2022 Cowboys.

These statements were not championship guarantees, but perhaps hints that UW is capable of delivering the perfect MW ending that has alluded the program the previous 22 years.

“I do know it’s a privilege to serve as the head football coach at Wyoming,” Bohl said. “I made that commitment when I came here.”