Thorburn: Getting a grasp of college football's current landscape is not easy

LARAMIE – Time is a flat circle.

At least that’s how it felt thinking about the upcoming football season while recently making the drive from the West Coast with all of my earthly belongings as the family finally makes the move back to Wyoming.

During my first stint at the Star-Tribune, I helped cover the breaking realignment news of the day when five schools – Air Force, BYU, Colorado State, Utah and Wyoming – plotted their escape from the unwieldy 16-team WAC.

The possibility of not playing rivalry games every year, including the Border War due to a plan by the athletic directors to put the Rams and Pokes in separate divisions, inspired then-UW president Phillip Dubois and a select group of his peers to break away and form the Mountain West Conference during a clandestine meeting in the spring of 1998.

The MW announced Friday its wise decision to make UW’s two guaranteed opponents Air Force and CSU when divisions are eliminated in 2023.

But the long-term future of these Front Range rivalries is hard to predict as we head into what appears to be the Power 2 era.

During eight seasons on the Oregon beat, I covered a Heisman Trophy winner, the inaugural College Football Playoff championship game and two Rose Bowl victories for the Ducks.

Suddenly, Oregon fans, including Phil Knight, are nervous about the future of their powerhouse program with USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for greener pastures in the Big Ten starting in 2024.

The bombshell was dropped a year after Oklahoma and Texas announced their eventual departure from the Big 12 for the SEC.

Now the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 are in survival mode a decade after the MW scrambled to overcome losing BYU, Utah and TCU with the additions of Boise State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State and Utah State.

The Pac-12 is now the Pac-10 again, but rivals Oregon and Washington are holding hands and praying for Big Ten invitations together. If the Big Ten were able to talk Notre Dame out of independence, adding Stanford would make sense.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 is courting Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. That would be a humbling crawl back to the heartland for the Buffaloes, and the Utes would have to endure a lot of grief from BYU fans with the Cougars already set to join the Big 12.

A year after going unscathed as the Big 12 poached three American Athletic Conference members (Cincinnati, Houston, UCF) as part of its ongoing strength-in-numbers approach, the MW could conceivably lose Boise State and San Diego State in a desperate attempt by the Pac-12 to replace the Bruins and Trojans.

Or perhaps the Pac-10 will implode without the Los Angeles market to pitch during its current negotiations with ESPN. In a not-so farfetched musical chairs scenario, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State could end up in the MW.

Of course the realignment true detectives never think about Wyoming, which has great history, a unique brand, world-class facilities and a small but fiercely loyal fan base.

The Cowboys have won 14 conference championships, played in the Sugar and Fiesta Bowls and recently produced an impressive list of active NFL players headlined by Josh Allen.

One glaring problem: UW is still seeking its first MW title a quarter-century after leaving the WAC with its longtime rivals.

Last year’s 3-6 finish -- after a 4-0 start -- was extremely disappointing after Craig Bohl and his veteran team talked about kicking the championship door down.

Outside expectations entering the upcoming campaign will be extremely low based on recent results and a mass exodus of talented players via the transfer portal.

My guess is the Pokes will be picked fifth in the Mountain Division at this week’s media day event in Las Vegas ahead of only New Mexico, which won its only conference game last season in Laramie.

OK, enough with the gloom and doom. As Rustin Cohle said: Once there was only dark. You ask me, the light’s winning.

There is still time for Bohl, who will be the longest tenured head coach in program history this season, to deliver a championship and put the program on solid footing during these unstable times.

UW will not be receiving an invitation to the Big Ten or the Big 12, but statement wins can be made with wins at Illinois and BYU.

The Cowboys will have a chance to win the Border War for the sixth time in the last seven seasons when they play the Rams on Nov. 12 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

And the road to the MW title game goes through War Memorial Stadium with divisional favorites Air Force, Boise State and Utah State set to visit.

I'm looking forward to covering whatever the 2022 season has in store for UW football. Stay tuned for complete coverage from Las Vegas and thanks for reading.