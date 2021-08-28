Thorburn: Time for Wyoming Cowboys to deliver a historic season

There was no love for old WYO, even from yours truly.

My ballot had the usual suspects (Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Clemson) in the top five, the team I used to cover (Oregon) accurately placed at No. 10 and was rounded out with some Group of Five flavor (Nevada, Louisiana, Coastal Carolina, Boise State) at spots 22-25.

When the season kicks off on Sept. 4, it’s time for Craig Bohl and the Cowboys to start playing their way into national prominence.

Wyoming must take care of business against a cushy non-conference schedule. Ball State is a good team, but the MAC champs are coming to 7,220 feet. The road trip to Clemson was replaced by $1.1 million and a date with a Connecticut program that didn’t play in 2020.

Will the Cowboys be ranked at 4-0? Almost certainly not.

They will still have to take advantage of a bye week and beat Air Force at the Academy on Oct. 9. They would likely appear in the AP poll for the first time since 1998 if they beat Fresno State a week later at War Memorial Stadium.

Then Wyoming should take out some more 2020 frustration on New Mexico before a critical road trip to San Jose State at the end of October.