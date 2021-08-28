Thorburn: Time for Wyoming Cowboys to deliver a historic season

LARAMIE – Why do you hate my team?
As an Associated Press poll voter over the years, that questioned has pinged the inbox via angry emails from the Deep South to the Pacific Northwest.
I’ve participated in the top-25 men’s and women’s basketball rankings in past seasons and was recently added to the voting list for the AP football poll as the state of Wyoming’s representative.
I can tell you the voters don’t hate your team. There is a decent chance they aren’t as well-informed about your team as you, but it’s nothing personal.
So why didn’t the Wyoming Cowboys – who might have their deepest and most talented team since 1996 or perhaps even 1988 – receive a single vote?
Recency bias.
Since Josh Allen led the Pokes to the Mountain West Conference Championship Game in 2016, the program has finished second (2017), third (2018), fourth (2019) and eighth (2020) in the Mountain Division.
That’s quite a downward spiral, especially if you’re only looking at the win-loss totals and recent passing statistics that appear to be a misprint from 1920 instead of 2020.
Forty-four teams received votes in the AP preseason poll. The list includes MW favorites Nevada and Boise State with seven votes each.
There was no love for old WYO, even from yours truly.
My ballot had the usual suspects (Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Clemson) in the top five, the team I used to cover (Oregon) accurately placed at No. 10 and was rounded out with some Group of Five flavor (Nevada, Louisiana, Coastal Carolina, Boise State) at spots 22-25.
When the season kicks off on Sept. 4, it’s time for Craig Bohl and the Cowboys to start playing their way into national prominence.
Wyoming must take care of business against a cushy non-conference schedule. Ball State is a good team, but the MAC champs are coming to 7,220 feet. The road trip to Clemson was replaced by $1.1 million and a date with a Connecticut program that didn’t play in 2020.
Will the Cowboys be ranked at 4-0? Almost certainly not.
They will still have to take advantage of a bye week and beat Air Force at the Academy on Oct. 9. They would likely appear in the AP poll for the first time since 1998 if they beat Fresno State a week later at War Memorial Stadium.
Then Wyoming should take out some more 2020 frustration on New Mexico before a critical road trip to San Jose State at the end of October.
If the reigning champion Spartans can win the MW title, isn’t it time for the Cowboys to wear the crown?
It’s time for Bohl and the Cowboys to give their loyal, long-suffering fan base a November to remember.
The road to the title includes reclaiming the shiny, restored Bronze Boot by beating Colorado State in Laramie and then defeating Boise State on the blue turf under the Friday night lights.
Avoiding trap games at Utah State and against Hawaii may also be required to host the MWC Championship Game on Dec. 4.
When you look at the volatility involving the remaining eight teams in the Big 12, as the SEC grows stronger and the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 create an alliance, this could be a critical year for a program like Wyoming to strengthen its brand and reputation nationally by delivering a historic season.
Everybody loves a Cinderella, including AP voters.
