LARAMIE – Don’t mess with Texas.

When it comes to conference realignment, it’s more like: What a mess, Texas.

The Longhorns moved to the Big 12 in 1996, which led to the death of the Southwest Conference, and then flirted with a move to the Pac-10 in 2010 before pulling the rug out from underneath Larry Scott, which eventually led to the death of his unfortunate tenure as commissioner.

Two years ago, Texas and rival Oklahoma announced plans to move to the SEC, a move that still won’t happen until 2024, which started another high-stakes game of musical chairs.

One year ago, the Big Ten reacted to the SEC salvo by making UCLA and USC an offer the Los Angeles schools couldn’t refuse. The Bruins and Trojans are trading West Coast rivalries and tradition for cross-country road trips and enough cash to make LIV golfers blush.

The Pac-12, which poached Utah from the Mountain West after Scott’s bold plan to add Texas and five other Big 12 schools failed, is now expected to invite San Diego State while the presidents at Cal and Stanford hold their noses.

That's contingent on the Pac-12 finalizing a new media rights deal that will be lucrative enough to prevent Colorado from returning to the Big 12 and Phil Knight from figuring out a way to get Oregon and Washington into the Big Ten.

The Big 12 officially welcomes former American Athletic Conference members Cincinnati, Houston and UCF and independent BYU on Saturday.

Remember, the Cougars experienced FOMO after the Utes’ departure and tried to blow up the MW before Craig Thompson thwarted their plan to move their non-football sports to the WAC by talking Nevada and Fresno State into joining Boise State in a move to the MW.

BYU’s independence in football has finally paid off with basketball now moving from the West Coast Conference to the Big 12.

The AAC has replaced its Big 12-bound programs with Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA from Conference USA, which will be a nine-team conference with the addition of football independents Liberty and New Mexico State and FCS call-ups Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State.

So, where does all this leave Wyoming?

In great position, as long as the MW can avoid further defections and proves to be the best Group of Five conference beginning in 2024 when the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams with automatic berths for the top six conference champions.

I’ve been told by UW leadership they have no interest in expansion, even if the Aztecs do end up in the Pac-12, unless the addition of new programs leads to more revenue.

It will be interesting to see what new MW commissioner Gloria Nevarez's vision for the conference is with three years on the current TV deal.

My two cents: Instead of trying to add North Dakota State, the top FCS brand, which Craig Bohl helped build with three national championships, the Cowboys need to become the MW’s NDSU.

Winning solves a lot of problems, including national perception of a program.

Cincinnati breaking through and making the CFP is the reason why the Bearcats are now in a Power 5 conference. UCF went 13-0 with a win over Auburn in the 2017 Peach Bowl and has invested heavily in football since arriving in the national spotlight.

SDSU, despite the awkward divorce proceedings with the MW, is attractive to the Pac-12 and the Big 12 right now because of the Southern California market and a new stadium, but also because of the recent Final Four run and 10-win football seasons that included wins over Power 5 opponents.

UW is not going to be hearing from a Power 5 conference due to market size and remoteness. Boise State, despite wild success during the Chris Petersen era, also seems to be stuck in the MW wilderness for the time being.

The only thing UW athletics director Tom Burman and the fan base (an organized NIL collective is on its way) can do is support Bohl’s program and hope the Pokes finally reach the peak.

If seismic realignment would have been happening in the late 1960s when Lloyd Eaton was taking the program to the Sugar Bowl or the late 1980s when Paul Roach was dominating the WAC, UW would have been an attractive candidate to join a wealthier conference.

That would be the case again if the Cowboys were to win the MW and become a Cinderella in the CFP. Jeff Linder getting his mojo back would also help the cause.

Bohl, who has adapted pretty well to the transfer portal and has an impressive track record of developing NFL players, enters the critical 2023 season with a strong culture and roster in place.

What better time to “ride for the brand” than by beating a talented Big 12 opponent in Texas Tech on national television and in front of a huge crowd on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium?

Perhaps the Pokes could use the momentum from a perceived upset of the Red Raiders to win the program’s first MW title since UW led the breakaway from the bloated 16-team WAC to form the conference with Air Force, BYU, Colorado State and Utah in 1999.

And while the Cowboys are at it, they might as well try to mess with Texas on Sept. 16.