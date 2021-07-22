Three Cowboys are named to Preseason All-Mountain West football team

University of Wyoming juniors Xazavian Valladay, linebacker Chad Muma and offensive lineman Keegan Cryder were all selected to the Mountain West Preseason All-Conference first team on Thursday by media attending the MW Football Media Days in Las Vegas.

All three Cowboys are repeat selections from last year's team.

Valladay has led the conference in rushing each of the past two seasons. The 6-foot, 198-pounder is a two-time All-MW selection. He rushed for 550 yards in five games last season and for 1,265 yards in 2019.

Cryder (6-4, 309) is a three-year starter on the O-line and will anchor UW's veteran group from the center position this year.

In his first year as the Cowboys' starting middle linebacker last year Muma (6-3, 242) averaged 11.8 tackles per game, a mark that led the MW and was No. 3 in the nation.

Also Thursday, Nevada quarterback was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, San Jose State defensive lineman the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and Utah State kick returner Savon Scarver the Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year.

