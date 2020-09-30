Three projected defensive starters among Wyoming players to opt out of season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Byrd’s decision means the Cowboys won’t have their most proven pass rusher for their eight-game, conference-only season. Byrd, who figured to take over for the departed Josiah Hall at defensive end, earned freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America after leading UW with 6.5 sacks last season. The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder also had 45 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss -- second-most on the team.

Mora played in 11 games as a redshirt freshman last season and started seven of them when he was healthy. Mora, who was listed at the top of the depth chart at nose tackle by season's end, finished the season with 22 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Weber started 12 games at free safety as a redshirt freshman after winning the job during fall camp. His 38 tackles were fifth-most among returning players. Weber also had four pass breakups, one interception and a forced fumble last season.

Cole and Wells-Ross provided depth along the defensive line as two of the Cowboys' primary backups a season ago. Wells-Ross, a junior, played in all but one game last season while Cole played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman. The duo combined for 18 tackles.

This story will be updated.

