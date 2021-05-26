Three Wyoming Cowboys named to Athlon Preseason All-Mountain West football team

Wyoming juniors Keegan Cryder, Chad Muma and Xazavian Valladay were selected to the Athlon Preseason All-Mountain West football team this week.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Cryder was a first-team All-MW selection last year at center for the Cowboys, who were 2-4 in last year's pandemic-shortened season. Cryder, a 2018 freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of American and a second-team all-conference player in 2019, has started 31 games for UW the past three years.

Muma (6-3, 242) excelled in his first season as UW's starting middle linebacker, leading the Cowboys with 72 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks in earning first-team All-MW honors.

Valladay (6-0, 198) was also a first-team all-conference selection last year, rushing for a team-best 550 yards despite missing the last game with an injury. In 2019, Valladay led the MW with 1,265 rushing yards (105.4 yards per game) and earned All-MW honors.

The Cowboys also placed four players -- cornerback C.J. Coldon, safety Esaias Gandy, offensive guard Logan Harris and freshman kick John Hoyland -- on the magazine's second team. Defensive ends Solomon Byrd and Garrett Crall were third-team selections and nose tackle was UW's lone representative on the fourth team.

Wyoming opens the 2021 season on Sept. 4 when it hosts Montana State at War Memorial Stadium.

