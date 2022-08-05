Tim Polasek confident Wyoming Cowboys offense can take flight in his second season as coordinator

LARAMIE – Beep, beep, beep.

The sound effect of a garbage truck backing up, which blares over the loud speakers when an opposing offense commits a false start or holding penalty at Albertsons Stadium, echoed throughout the dark November night in Idaho.

Wyoming was its own worst enemy on the blue turf during last season’s 23-13 loss to Boise State in which the Pokes were penalized eight times.

Errant passes over Isaiah Neyor’s head in the Fresno State game and a drop by the Cowboys’ former No. 1 receiver against New Mexico on what would have been an easy touchdown also proved costly during a 2-6 finish in the Mountain West.

The downward spiral began during UW’s first drive of the second half in the conference opener at Air Force.

The game was tied 14-14 after the visitors scored two quick touchdowns before the intermission. The Cowboys had a first-and-10 at the Air Force 32 after Sean Chambers completed an 11-yard pass to Treyton Welch on a third-and-8.

Then Chambers was thrown for a 4-yard loss and threw a pair of incompletions with a chance to grab control of the game.

The Pokes ended up punting from the Air Force 36 to conclude the deflating 11-play drive, the Falcons scored on the ensuing possession and handed UW a 24-14 defeat.

Chambers’ confidence was lost and Levi Williams didn’t replace him as the starter until the team was out of the race MW at 0-3.

Tim Polasek notes that his first season as the program’s offense coordinator did end with a 52-38 win over Kent State, but he also felt the fan base’s pain watching a veteran team self-destruct in key moments.

“The most frustrating thing is you come up a little short as far as what your expectations are or what your potential was as a unit,” Polasek reflected. “I worked better this summer and harder this summer than I have ever before. One of the things I realized, we went up to Boise and, if you look at the plays without penalties, we played them tooth and nail and had our opportunities.

“The number one thing we have to do on offense is control the controllable. We have to not beat ourselves. You can’t go to Boise State and have seven controllable penalties. I know that’s a simplistic answer, but I think the inconsistency was caused by really us hurting ourselves on opportunities.”

There will be a new quarterback – most likely Andrew Peasley – in control of the offense when the Cowboys play Illinois on Aug 27 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign (2 p.m., Big Ten Network).

The Utah State transfer has impressed his new teammates since arriving in January to begin transitioning from a spread offense to UW’s run-heavy attack.

The bandwagon isn't going to have many passengers unless Peasley can unlock the passing game missing in action since Josh Allen left for the NFL.

“In the throw game, we have to make some plays,” Polasek said. “If we don’t, it will be what it is.”

What the offense was last season, one-dimensional and predictable, is unacceptable.

Chambers and Williams combined for 2,115 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Cowboys finished 117th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards (162.7 per game) and 101st in passer rating (122.96).

During his time as a backup with the Aggies, Peasley only completed 53.8% of his passes with seven touchdowns and five interception His job description has changed with the Pokes.

Titus Swen and the running game will carry the load. Peasley just needs to keep defenses honest with better accuracy and efficiency than the Chambers-Williams duo displayed.

“I think Andrew has a way of leading with a little bit of swagger,” Polasek said. “There’s a respect and there’s a humbleness and a bounce-back to him that I’m excited about because we’re going to run into adversity. The quarterbacks that can just fix stuff, whether it’s through demeanor or playmaking or body language, tend to be successful people. So I’m excited about that.

“He does have a way about him.”

There appears to be a wide gap between Peasley and the other quarterbacks in the competition to be the 2022 starter.

“Peasley has been making smart throws, getting out of the pocket when he feels pressure,” savvy nickel back Keonte Glinton said. “I feel like our offense is coming together and they’ll be ready for sure come the end of this month.”

Craig Bohl wasn’t willing to concede the point after Friday’s practice on a hot day in Laramie. The head coach said 6-foot-5, 240-pound Evan Svoboda is coming on strong.

“Peasley is doing some good things at quarterback,” Bohl said. “Evan Svoboda has been having a couple good back-to-back days. I saw a couple of our receivers make some contested catches today, which was encouraging.”

Replacing Neyor, the dazzling playmaker who caught 12 of UW’s 15 passing touchdowns last season before transferring to Texas, will not fall on the shoulder pads of one player.

Joshua Cobbs and Wyatt Wieland made some plays at the end of the 2021 season. True freshman Caleb Merritt has been getting a look with the first-string offense, and Gunner Gentry is starting to make his presence felt after missing last season and spring practice recovering from a knee injury.

“We’ve got some guys that are capable,” Polasek said. “We’re a bunch of underdogs, a bunch of nobodies trying to prove something to the world. We like that position.”

The Pokes also like the depth, experience and talent at running back with Swen leading the way and at tight end with Welch, Jackson Marcotte, Parker Christensen and other capable returners back.

The offensive line is coming together with Eric Abojei (left tackle) and Frank Crum (right tackle) on the edges and a wave of strong interior players, including center Nofoafia Tulafono and right guard Emmanuel Pregnon, seizing the opportunity to win a starting spot.

Polasek is pleased with the progress, but the clock is starting to tick pretty fast with the matchup against the Illini just three weeks away.

“You know what we’re trying to do right now? We’re trying to reach our maximum potential,” Polasek said. “We’re trying to get every kid to understand it’s all about competition and improving. But it’s going to be up to them, collectively, to say we’re going to be the most together, tough group in this league, and come hell or high water we’re not breaking that.

“I think if a college football team can have that and we can play with great physicality and learn not to beat ourselves, that’s a damn tough team to beat. If you don’t turn it over, if you don’t commit stupid penalties and those guys are fighting for each other, that’s a big deal. You’ve got a swinging chance against everybody in the country.”