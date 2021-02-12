Tim Polasek's addition part of Wyoming's plan to 're-engineer' offense

Bohl admitted the running game has developed between-the-tackles tendencies that are far too easy for opposing defenses to scheme for, adding the Cowboys need to mix it up with more perimeter runs. But regardless of how UW tries to move the ball, Bohl believes UW already has capable personnel that needs to be utilized more often, particularly out in space.

“We don’t need a whole listing of 250 plays on a Rolodex and go into a game and think we have somebody like Tom Brady that’s going to manage those, but we need to re-engineer and look at what players we have that I believe and that we believe can really, really dominate in our league,” Bohl said. “And I think we have some weapons on offense going into this next year. Get the ball to them in those certain situations, and certainly both Tim and (offensive line coach) Derek (Frazier’s) experience is going to be something we’ll leverage.”

Asked if Polasek will have complete autonomy with play-calling duties, Bohl said it will be similar to the partnership he and Vigen had where Vigen called the plays and Bohl monitored them. Bohl said he’ll talk to Polasek in between offensive series if needed, but being a constant meddler isn’t a role he’s interested in.