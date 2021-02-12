Tim Polasek's addition part of Wyoming's plan to 're-engineer' offense

LARAMIE -- It was in 2012, when he was coaching North Dakota State against Sam Houston State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game, that Craig Bohl saw what he deems one of the most important play calls of his coaching career play out.
It wasn’t sent in by Bohl or his offensive coordinator at the time, Brent Vigen. With NDSU facing fourth-and-4 at its own 34-yard line on its first possession of the second half and its offense having produced just a field goal up to that point, it was Bohl’s running backs coach, Tim Polasek, who suggested the kind of gamble Bohl’s teams rarely take: a fake punt.
The call went in to punter Matt Voigtlander, who fielded the snap, tucked it away and took off. There was nothing but green in front of Voigtlander, who rumbled onto the other side of midfield for a fresh set of downs. NDSU eventually turned that drive into a touchdown, propelling the Bison to a 17-6 win -- their first of five straight FCS national championships.
“Tim had schemed it up,” recalled Bohl, who’s now seven years into his tenure at Wyoming. “We practiced it. We called it. It worked remarkably well.”
That kind of aggression and feel are just part of the package Bohl expects Polasek to bring to UW as the Cowboys’ new offensive coordinator. Polasek is replacing Vigen, who’d been with Bohl for 18 years before being hired as the head coach at Montana State earlier this week.
Bohl has repeatedly used the term “re-engineer” this offseason when talking about adjustments that need to be made moving forward to an offense that’s lacked balance and innovation the last handful of years.
So what exactly does that mean? And how does Polasek’s background fit into that objective?
Add to the identity
An indication of just how much the wheels have been turning in Bohl’s head, he declined to get too specific about wrinkles that may be added to the Cowboys’ offense next season -- “you’ll see some things,” Bohl said -- but the identity isn’t going to change from what it’s been throughout his 18 years as a head coach: a run-first attack that everything else works off of.
Yet Bohl made it clear UW’s passing game can’t rank in the bottom 10 of the Football Bowl Subdivision in yards and completion percentage like it has the last three seasons if the Cowboys are serious about contending for Mountain West championships. The Cowboys have their top two quarterbacks (Sean Chambers and Levi Williams), top two running backs (Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith) and every starting offensive lineman set to return next season to an offense that finished in the top 4 in the Mountain West in rushing for the third straight year.
So not only does Bohl expect the passing game to be more efficient, particularly when using play-action, but also more explosive down the field. He cited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs as an example.
“You look at who won the game, the team that was able to run the football but then along with that, the play-action pass and protection,” Bohl said. “They always had those safeties spinning down, and so there were holes that (Tampa Bay quarterback) Tom Brady (exploited). Now he had some weapons and he’s an excellent quarterback, but Tom Brady’s on the back end. We anticipate being able to do more things like that.”
The Cowboys could also use more offensive diversity, Bohl said, which is where he believes Polasek can help despite his new offensive coordinator having just three years of play-calling experience.
Bohl said Polasek’s own versatility over the years is part of the reason he hired him in that role. Yes, there’s plenty of familiarity between the two with Polasek having served on Bohl’s NDSU staff for seven years, but Polasek coached running backs, tight ends, fullbacks and, after making that momentum-changing call on the biggest stage, was promoted to special teams coordinator during that time.
During his first stint as a college assistant in the early 2000s, Polasek got his initial taste as a quarterbacks coach -- a title he’ll also have at UW -- at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he also coached wide receivers. He even dabbled as a defensive backs coach during his three years with the Pointers.
Most recently, Polasek spent four seasons coaching the offensive line at Iowa, a Power Five program known for churning out All-Americans and next-level talent up front. It’s one of the few positions Polasek had never coached in an official capacity. Yet he kept the Hawkeyes’ tradition going, most notably developing former Iowa offensive tackle Tristin Wirfs, whom the Buccaneers took with the 13th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft.
“Players loved him. He did a great job,” Bohl said. “Got better each year, and that just further solidifies my impression of Tim. Every task that we gave Tim when I hired him (at NDSU), every assignment he was given, he excelled at it.”
Polasek also played quarterback during his college days at Concordia University, a Division III school in his home state of Wisconsin where he’s still the all-time leading passer. That kind of experience didn’t hurt either, Bohl said.
Neither did Polasek’s brief time as a play caller at NDSU.
'Predictably unpredictable'
That came from 2014-16 when Bohl was already at UW. The Bison went 40-5 during those three seasons, racking up more than 18,900 yards of offense and averaging 6.2 yards per play along the way. Bohl said he’s watched tape from several of those games, and just like that call he saw from Polasek in person a couple of years earlier, it was Polasek’s ability to keep the opposition guessing that most impressed him.
Having two future NFL quarterbacks in Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) and Easton Stick (Los Angeles Chargers) distributing the ball during that time certainly helped. But during its FCS title season in 2014, NDSU had three players with at least 100 carries and five players with at least 20 catches. The next season, six players had at least 60 carries while four players caught at least 20 passes during another national championship run. The following year, the Bison had three players with at least 20 receptions and another 100-plus carry trio.
“I thought he was a play caller who certainly knew who the strengths were, and you need to leverage those strengths as an offensive coordinator,” Bohl said. “I thought he was predictably unpredictable. He spread the ball around, which I think we need to do. There’s a real comfort in that he’s called the plays in really, really challenging situations.
“I can tell you he’s got ice running through his veins, and I’ve seen it. That doesn’t change.”
UW also has its leading receiver returning in Ayden Eberhardt (16 catches, 252 yards), a youngster with big-play ability in Isaiah Neyor (31 yards per catch as a freshman) and a boatload of tight ends that combined for just 10 catches last season. They will all get a clean slate with Polasek as he determines how to best use their skill sets, and that includes the Cowboys’ running backs.
Bohl admitted the running game has developed between-the-tackles tendencies that are far too easy for opposing defenses to scheme for, adding the Cowboys need to mix it up with more perimeter runs. But regardless of how UW tries to move the ball, Bohl believes UW already has capable personnel that needs to be utilized more often, particularly out in space.
“We don’t need a whole listing of 250 plays on a Rolodex and go into a game and think we have somebody like Tom Brady that’s going to manage those, but we need to re-engineer and look at what players we have that I believe and that we believe can really, really dominate in our league,” Bohl said. “And I think we have some weapons on offense going into this next year. Get the ball to them in those certain situations, and certainly both Tim and (offensive line coach) Derek (Frazier’s) experience is going to be something we’ll leverage.”
Asked if Polasek will have complete autonomy with play-calling duties, Bohl said it will be similar to the partnership he and Vigen had where Vigen called the plays and Bohl monitored them. Bohl said he’ll talk to Polasek in between offensive series if needed, but being a constant meddler isn’t a role he’s interested in.
“I’ll certainly be involved in meetings, practice tape and going through the game plan, but I think it’s really counter-productive for a head coach to jump in the middle of it,” Bohl said. “That really Jerry-rigs things.”
But Bohl admitted he’s been actively involved in thoroughly evaluating the offense following UW’s 2-4 pandemic-shortened season. Simply put, Bohl wants his new play caller to help the Cowboys develop a more attacking offense that's more caught up with the times.
“We will be a run-first football team, but we cannot be three yards and a cloud of dust and punt,” Bohl said. “That’s just not going to allow us to win.”
