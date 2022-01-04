Tim Ray, Gene "Gabby" Barrus inducted into state's broadcasting Hall of Fame

Longtime Casper radio and TV personality Tim Ray and Cody radio legend Gene "Gabby" Barrus will be inducted into the Wyoming Association of Bradcasters Hall of Fame in June.

Ray began his career at KWYO radio in Sheridan in 1987 before moving to KTWO in Casper in 1987. During his time at KTWO, Ray did sideline reporting for the University of Wyoming, play-by-play for high school sports and hosted a statewide radio talk show with Hall of Famer George Kay.

Ray also helped establish the Star-Tribune Super 25, which honors the state's best high school football players, and the Peach Basket Classic, the annual basketball rivalry games between Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools.

Ray, who currently lives in Grand Junction, Colorado, also served as the general manager of the Casper Ghosts, the rookie league team of the Colorado Rockies.

Barrus got his start at KODI radio in Cody in 1947.

