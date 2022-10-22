Titus Swen, Wyoming Cowboys run over Utah State Aggies for homecoming victory

LARAMIE – Levi Williams watched from the sideline.

Andrew Peasley spent a lot of the night watching his running backs race down field.

The two quarterbacks that changed teams were not the headliners during Wyoming’s 28-14 victory over Utah State on Saturday night in front of a homecoming crowd of 21,420 at War Memorial Stadium.

This was the Titus Swen show with a nice encore performance from D.Q. James

Swen finished with 28 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns to make sure the Cowboys (5-3 overall, 3-1) kept pace in the Mountain West race.

"We came in here ready to set some things off, and that’s what we did," Swen said.

UW left the team hotel to do some stretching and kill some time before the late kickoff. That's when head coach Craig Bohl cornered Swen to get a read on RB1.

"I was convinced he was going to have a breakout game," Bohl said of his reaction to the conversation. "And he did."

Swen, who rushed for a career-high 169 yards during UW’s 44-17 romp over the Aggies (3-5, 2-2 MW) last season in Logan, was able to get healthy during the open date for the first time since suffering bruised ribs in the opener at Illinois.

"We had a deep conversation," Swen said of the pregame chat with Bohl. "He said, 'I feel like you’re going to do your thing.' I was like, ‘It’s already done, Coach.’"

Swen wore down Utah State’s defense, and James took advantage of his opportunities. The speedy redshirt freshman broke a number of tackles and finished with 120 yards on 10 carries.

"It means a lot, knowing that I put all the hard work, to see it finally pay off," the 5-foot-7 James said. "(Utah State's defensive players) kind of tall, and I’m short, so it was kind of like slow feet don’t eat."

Peasley, who transferred to UW from Utah State, finished 13-for-26 passing for 199 yards. Six of the completions went to Wyatt Wieland, who had 94 yards receiving.

"Andrew is our dude. We ride for him," Weiland said. "He downplayed it all week but we knew he had that chip on his shoulder. All week, the way he brought it at practice, we wanted to bring it, too. I think we all played a little bit harder for him tonight."

Williams, who would have been the Pokes’ starter had he not transferred to Utah State after the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, was dressed out but did not see the field after suffering an ankle injury last week at Colorado State.

True freshman Bishop Davenport made his first career start, finishing 17-for-26 passing for 104 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

"That freshman quarterback is going to be good, but he’s a freshman," Bohl said. "We were able to give him a couple different looks."

Wyett Ekeler made the pick in the third quarter, the first interception of his career, but John Hoyland missed a 55-yard field goal on UW’s ensuing drive.

Calvin Tyler picked up a fourth-and-1 and then rumbled for a 31-yard touchdown run to get the Aggies within 17-14 with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Utah State’s standout running back was limited to 12 yards in the first half before piling up 56 yards on the seven-play, 62-yard scoring drive.

The officials reviewed a helmet-to-helmet hit by Gurvan Hall on Wieland but decided against tossing the safety for targeting. Moments later, an ill-advised pass by Peasley was dropped by Hall, who appeared to have a clear path for a pick-six.

Hoyland split the uprights on a 51-yard field goal to extend UW’s lead to 20-14.

The Pokes had 385 yards of total offense to the Aggies’ 164 yards and a 19-10 edge in first downs through three quarters but were still clinging to a slim six-point lead.

"I was kind of gnashing my teeth on a couple things because I thought they may come back to bite us in the butt," Bohl said. "In the end, I thought our defensive guys really rose up and continued to put some pressure and the coverage guys covered the routes well."

The Cowboys led 17-7 at the intermission after Hoyland made a 43-yard field goal as time expired.

UW took possession at its own 24-yard line with 19 seconds left in the second quarter. Offensive coordinator Tim Polasek stayed aggressive with his call sheet, which allowed Peasley to hit Joshua Cobbs for an 11-yard gain and Wieland down the seam for 36 yards to set up Hoyland’s try.

"Definitely a little bit shocked, but it’s something we practice every week," Wieland said of the quick scoring drive. "Coach (Polasek) had some great play calls and Peasley put the ball where it needed to be, everybody was blocking.

"I think that was showed we have that capability to go and score in just 19 seconds. I’m proud of our team."

The first four possessions resulted in four punts as the two sides exchanged exploratory jabs.

After a false start to begin its third possession, Peasley nearly tripped for a big loss but was able to regain his balance and connected with tight end Colin O’Brien for a 46-yard completion.

Moments later, Swen broke through the line on third-and-2 for a 30-yard touchdown scamper to give the Pokes a 7-0 head start.

UW’s offense found a consistent rhythm with Swen picking up a third-and-7 with an 11-yard run, James getting loose for a 14-yard run and Welch making a 16-yard catch.

The eight-play, 67-yard drive was punctuated with a 5-yard touchdown run by Swen with 8:01 remaining in the first half.

At that point, UW’s star running back had 96 yards rushing and the Aggies had 14 yards on the ground.

Utah State on the cusp of getting blown out until Wieland muffed a punt that Utah State pounced on at the UW 17-yard line.

Davenport found Calvin Tyler for a 15-yard completion and then ran in for a 5-yard touchdown to cut the Aggies deficit in half with 3:48 remaining in the second quarter.

"I asked him, 'OK, how do you feel,'" Bohl said of his message to Wieland after the costly miscue. "He said, 'Coach I’m not going to drop another one.'"

Wieland went from shooting himself in the foot, to celebrating with the unloaded Jim Bridger Rifle.