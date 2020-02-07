Transfer Nick Null embraces 'challenge' of stepping in for UW's all-time leading scorer

Null said he received scholarship offers from some Football Championship Subdivision schools, but Wyoming coach Craig Bohl extended a scholarship offer over the phone the night before signing day. Nebraska offered a scholarship at the last minute Wednesday, but Null said UW was the “right situation” for him.

“(Bohl) extended the offer to me personally and said he wanted me to come in there and be the guy,” Null said. “When a head coach comes in, offers you and fully commits to you, it’s tough to say no to that. You have a lot of faith on your end. Again, it just seemed like a no-brainer.”

Null said he’s scheduled to visit UW for the first time with his parents in early March. He plans to train with McCabe in Birmingham, Alabama, for a couple of weeks following graduation before making the cross-country move to UW in June.

Null will arrive knowing all about his predecessor’s accomplishments. Rothe morphed into one of the nation’s top placekickers during his four years at UW, connecting on 76.6 percent of his field goals and finishing his junior season as a finalist for the Lou Groza Award after leading the nation in field-goal percentage (94.1). He finished his career with 342 points.

But an experienced kicker like Null is confident in his abilities, too.