LARAMIE – Seeing Harrison Waylee wearing brown and gold has been comforting for some veteran players on Wyoming’s defense.

The last time they saw him in uniform the visual was mostly just a red and black blur streaking down the field.

“Ever since I came here, I get a lot of people saying like, ‘Oh, you ran for 200 (yards) on us,’” said Waylee, who transferred from Northern Illinois to UW this winter. “They’re over-exaggerating.”

Not by much.

Waylee rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns during the Cowboys’ 50-43 victory at NIU in 2021.

In three seasons with the Huskies of the Mid-American Conference, Waylee rushed for 1,929 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now the 5-foot-10, 198-pound junior is competing with Dawaiian McNeely during spring practice to be the Pokes’ starter.

“I’m really encouraged with the one-two presence with our running backs between Dawaiian and Harrison right now, even though we are not in full pads,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said after Thursday’s second spring practice. “I think we can really make some hay this next year.”

Titus Swen rushed for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games before getting kicked off the team by Bohl following the regular-season finale.

McNeely rushed for 356 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry in 10 games. D.Q. James, who is still recovering from a knee injury and unavailable for spring practice, added 346 yards and averaged 8.7 yards per carry.

With the team’s top four running backs unavailable – Joey Braasch inexplicably entered the transfer portal despite having a chance to start the Arizona Bowl – Jordon Vaughn finished with 67 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the overtime loss to Ohio to close the 7-6 season.

Waylee said his new peers in running backs room have helped him with the playbook, even though his mission is to be RB1.

“I honestly thought I was going to be the shortest running back here, but D.Q. beat me on that,” Waylee quipped. “LJ (Richardson) said he’s faster than me. We’ll see about that. They welcomed me with opening arms.”

After Waylee officially entered the portal, he didn’t expect to hear from any schools for a couple days. But as soon as his name appeared in the database of eligible transfer prospects UW running backs coach Gordie Haug, who is also the program’s director of recruiting, was on the phone.

Waylee visited Big 12 champion Kansas State on Dec. 15 but decided to commit to the Cowboys four days later.

“As soon as I hopped into the portal, they pursued me right from the get-go. Gordie was on me, and I really appreciate that,” Waylee said. “I was like, might as well look into, and as I looked into it, I really liked the program and what they’re doing. I wanted to be a part of it.

"Them being so close to going to the Mountain West (championship) every year, I’m going to help them be that little push to get them to where they need to be.”

Bohl’s run-first philosophy was obviously a strong selling point. UW ranked 33rd in the FBS in average yards per rushing attempt (4.92) and 44th in rushing (181.4 ypg) in 2022.

“As a running back, I love to hear that. Run the ball,” Waylee said. “What I’ve also learned is they can throw the ball, too. I'm coming from NIU, where our last season we didn’t really throw the ball too much.”

The Huskies were 40th in yards per rushing attempt (4.78) and 34th in rushing yards (190.4) but only 115th in passing (182.7 ypg).

Waylee believes UW’s offense will be more balanced after ranking 125th in passing (132.2 ypg) during Andrew Peasley’s first season as the starting quarterback.

Peasley and right tackle Frank Crum were two of the first players to befriend Waylee while he was catching his breath acclimmating to 7,220 feet.

“The air up here is really hard to breathe. Just watching Peasley and the offensive line run and not get tired, I was like, man, how do I get like that?” Waylee said. “They told me it was going to be like three weeks, but I actually acclimated pretty quickly. I’m just learning the plays and getting along with them, that’s the biggest thing. Frank Crum was the first person who really opened up to me up here, and we’re pretty close.

“Peasley, I talk to from time to time. He’s actually the best quarterback that I’ve enjoyed being around.”

During Tuesday’s first spring practice, Waylee hit the ground running with the speed that nearly killed the Cowboys’ victory in DeKalb, Illinois.

“He’s good, he was moving,” Peasley said. “He’s learning the playbook, but he’ll get there. He’s a football player and he has proven that somewhere else. He’ll be solid.”

Waylee and the Cowboys will practice in full pads for the first time this spring during Saturday’s practice.