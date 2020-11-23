Two of Wyoming's starting linemen making progress toward return

Harris was cleared to return to practice Monday. Bohl said Harris wouldn’t get a ton of reps in his first practice back as the Cowboys plan to slowly work him back into the mix.

“I would venture to say he’ll make the trip to Vegas though,” Bohl said of the possibility of Harris being available against UNLV.

Sophomore Zach Watts got the start in place of Harris against CSU and is again listed atop the depth chart at right guard this week.

Freshman alone as QB2

UW’s backup quarterback had been listed as an OR on the depth chart between sophomore Ryan Marquez and true freshman Gavin Beerup.

That's not the case anymore.

Beerup was listed alone as Levi Williams' backup on the updated depth chart Monday. The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder has yet to take a collegiate snap, but Bohl said Beerup earned the nod with the progress he’s made since being able to regularly participate in practice.

“He wasn’t able to do much (in fall camp), and a lot of that had to do with because he was quarantining,” Bohl said. “He had tested positive with COVID. So it’s been several weeks now.