University of Wyoming football to open eight-game season at Nevada

“Part of it may not even be us,” UW athletic director Tom Burman said. “We may be ready to play, but our opponent may not be able to play.”

While UW’s football program has stayed relatively clean -- head coach Craig Bohl said late last week “a couple” of players had tested positive but were nearing the end of their quarantines -- there isn’t any wiggle room with the schedule should the Cowboys or one of their opponents have their rosters significantly impacted by positive tests and subsequent contact tracing. With the exception of Air Force, which could play as many as nine games, each Mountain West team has just eight weeks to play eight regular-season games, meaning postponing games isn’t an option.

“(Our players) have got 12 weeks where they’ve got to lock down, and they’ve got to do everything right,” said Burman, who included four weeks of practice the Cowboys have leading up to their first game. “And if they don’t, I guarantee you we’ll deal with it. We’re going to manage it to the best of our ability, and I’m cautiously optimistic we’ll get there.”