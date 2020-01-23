You are the owner of this article.
University of Wyoming football to play at Texas in 2023
breaking
UW FOOTBALL

University of Wyoming football to play at Texas in 2023

RBB UT Wyoming 10

Texas' Josh Turner takes down Wyoming's Blair Burns in the first half on Sept. 1, 2012, at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

 Ricardo Brazziell, Austin (Texas) American-Statesman

Texas and Wyoming have agreed to play a football game in Austin, Texas, in 2023, the University of Wyoming athletic department announced Thursday. It will be the sixth game between the two and the first meeting since 2012.

The Cowboys will travel to Texas to meet the Longhorns on Sept. 16, 2023, completing the Pokes' non-conference slate for that season. They will also host Texas Tech (Sept. 2), Portland State (Sept. 9) and Appalachian State (Sept. 23).

Texas will not play at War Memorial Stadium in return for the one-off game. So-called "guarantee games" typically result in a paycheck for the traveling team. The UW news release did not say what the Cowboys will receive in return for traveling to Texas.

The Longhorns have played in Laramie just once in five previous meetings, winning the 2009 game 41-10. Wyoming hasn't beaten Texas in any of their previous games.

The Cowboys were originally scheduled to play at North Texas in 2023. Their non-conference schedule now lists a game at North Texas in 2027. They will still host the Mean Green in 2026.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

