University of Wyoming football to play at Texas in 2023

Texas and Wyoming have agreed to play a football game in Austin, Texas, in 2023, the University of Wyoming athletic department announced Thursday. It will be the sixth game between the two and the first meeting since 2012.

The Cowboys will travel to Texas to meet the Longhorns on Sept. 16, 2023, completing the Pokes' non-conference slate for that season. They will also host Texas Tech (Sept. 2), Portland State (Sept. 9) and Appalachian State (Sept. 23).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas will not play at War Memorial Stadium in return for the one-off game. So-called "guarantee games" typically result in a paycheck for the traveling team. The UW news release did not say what the Cowboys will receive in return for traveling to Texas.

The Longhorns have played in Laramie just once in five previous meetings, winning the 2009 game 41-10. Wyoming hasn't beaten Texas in any of their previous games.

The Cowboys were originally scheduled to play at North Texas in 2023. Their non-conference schedule now lists a game at North Texas in 2027. They will still host the Mean Green in 2026.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.