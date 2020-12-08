University of Wyoming putting a temporary hold on attendance at sporting events

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming is again limiting the size of crowds at sporting events and will soon go with no fans for at least a month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The school announced Tuesday there will not be any additional tickets sales for its three home athletic events this week -- women’s basketball against Gonzaga on Tuesday night, men’s basketball against Denver on Wednesday and football’s regular-season finale against Boise State on Saturday. Any valid UW students or fans who bought tickets for any of those events prior to noon Tuesday will still be allowed to attend.
But tickets will not be sold for any other UW home sporting event through at least Jan. 8, the school announced. Anyone who has purchased tickets for the men’s basketball game against Omaha on Dec. 17 will receive a refund. Only team family members will be allowed to attend men’s and women’s basketball games during that time, which include men's basketball's first two Mountain West games against UNLV on Dec. 20 and 22.
Capacity in the Wildcatter suites at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday will be limited to a maximum of 10 people per suite.
Initially, UW reduced capacity at home football games from 7,000 fans to 5,000 and planned to limit attendance at home basketball games to 2,000 people through at least the end of the calendar year. But more restrictions are being made to coincide with new public health orders implemented by Gov. Mark Gordon’s office in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The new orders, which will go into effect Wednesday and are scheduled to expire Jan. 8, include a statewide face mask mandate in most public settings and limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people if required social distancing can’t be met. Up to 250 people can gather outdoors as long as that number doesn’t exceed 50% of a venue’s capacity.
UW has been working with the governor’s office and the Wyoming Department of Health throughout the fall regarding fan attendance. Ticket sales after Jan. 8 will be contingent on approval from the department of health.
