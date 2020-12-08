University of Wyoming putting a temporary hold on attendance at sporting events

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming is again limiting the size of crowds at sporting events and will soon go with no fans for at least a month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school announced Tuesday there will not be any additional tickets sales for its three home athletic events this week -- women’s basketball against Gonzaga on Tuesday night, men’s basketball against Denver on Wednesday and football’s regular-season finale against Boise State on Saturday. Any valid UW students or fans who bought tickets for any of those events prior to noon Tuesday will still be allowed to attend.

But tickets will not be sold for any other UW home sporting event through at least Jan. 8, the school announced. Anyone who has purchased tickets for the men’s basketball game against Omaha on Dec. 17 will receive a refund. Only team family members will be allowed to attend men’s and women’s basketball games during that time, which include men's basketball's first two Mountain West games against UNLV on Dec. 20 and 22.

Capacity in the Wildcatter suites at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday will be limited to a maximum of 10 people per suite.