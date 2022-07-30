Utah State Aggies hoping to repeat, exact some revenge on Pokes

LAS VEGAS – Logan Bonner brought some bling to the Mountain West media day event.

Utah State’s starting quarterback and defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka wore the Aggies' conference championship rings for the first time during interviews at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

The leaders of the Aggies, who finished 11-3 overall, said the 44-17 home loss to Wyoming last season propelled the team to bounce back to beat San Diego State in the MW title game and Oregon State in the LA Bowl.

Bonner even thanked UW linebacker Easton Gibbs for the painful lesson.

“I was talking to Easton at TopGolf (in Las Vegas) and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to be real, you saved our season,’” Bonner said. “That loss saved our season for sure. I think we were getting to a point where we were worried about some of the wrong things. We schemed up wrong in some areas, we changed some things. …

“It just reset us and we were lights out after that. If we don’t lose that game, I don’t know what would have happened.”

The portal transactions that occurred after the season – the programs exchanged quarterbacks – should spice up the rematch on Oct. 22 at War Memorial Stadium.

Levi Williams, who was 12-for-15 passing for 224 yards with two touchdowns against the Aggies, transferred to Utah State in December.

Andrew Peasley, Bonner’s backup, also jumped in the portal and is currently the favorite to win the Pokes’ starting job.

“Peas said that?” Bonner said when told that Peasley joked it was the first trade in college football history. “He’s a really good dude, and they got a really good quarterback. Technically, that’s kind of what it was. Levi is a great addition to the team. He’s talented and he’s really physical and he can throw the ball a mile long. He’s really strong, athletic and really smart. He has added to the room and we’ve got a really good room and we're very competitive. …

“I’m excited to play Peas. It will be really fun. I hope he wins all of them except for one.”

Utah State, picked to finish third in the Mountain Division in the preseason MW media poll, opens against UConn on Aug. 27 in Logan, Utah, before playing likely No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 3 in front of a crowd of 100,077 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bonner, a seventh-year senior who set the Utah State records for passing yards (3,694 yards) and passing touchdowns (36) in 2021, played Alabama in 2018 and Georgia in 2019 when he was at Arkansas State.

“I’ve been on those stages before. It’s tough,” Bonner said. “I just told the guys, it’s just a football game. I know it’s going to be 100,000-plus (fans), but it’s just a football game. They do the same techniques we teach, they do everything we do. Their coaches aren’t super human.”

Bonner followed head coach Blake Anderson from Arkansas State to Utah State last season and the head coach decided to start his guy instead of Peasley.

But in a critical road win at Air Force, Peasley came in and led the Aggies to the comeback victory after Bonner left with an injury.

“What people don’t realize is me getting hurt in that game, he came in and played unbelievable. Without him we don’t win that game,” Bonner said. “He was really one of the reasons why we even got (to the MW championship), and people forget about that. He is 100 percent one of the reasons we got there. He didn’t play every game but when he needed to he played really well and he showed out in that game for sure. I’ll never be able to thank him enough for that.”

Before the reunion in Laramie, Utah State hosts Air Force on Oct. 8 and plays at Colorado State on Oct. 15.

Anderson said the goal is for the Nov. 25 regular-season finale at Boise State on Nov. 25 to have championship-game implications, but it will be a long road to repeat.

The Aggies should have a prolific passing offense again but must replace seven starters on defense.

“The focus has been refocus,” Anderson said. “Don’t worry about the past. It was fun, we celebrated, rings are great, trophies are great, but we’ve got to go out and prove it again.”

The defense features pass rusher Byron Vaughns, who registered 4.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss last season.

Safety Hunter Reynolds, who had 84 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss last season, and productive linebackers AJ Vongphachanh and Anthony Switzer are back.

Utah State won the MW despite ranking 82nd in the FBS in rushing yards allowed (161.8), which included giving up 362 yards on the ground to the Pokes.

All attention will be on the quarterbacks this fall at War Memorial Stadium, but the matchup between UW’s offensive line and the Aggies’ front seven will be the key after Titus Swen (169 yards, two touchdowns) and Xazavian Valladay (145 yards) ran wild at Maverik Stadium.

“Wyoming is a great team. They have a lot of talent and a lot of strength, especially up front,” Motu’apuaka said. “That’s what they’re good at is running the ball and wearing you down. They did a good job of running the rock against us last year.

“All props to them and their coaches, but we look forward to playing them again in Laramie.”

