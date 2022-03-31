Utah State QB transfer Andrew Peasley feeling at home with Wyoming Cowboys

LARAMIE – Andrew Peasley understands his career will now be linked with Mountain West rival Levi Williams.

Wyoming’s new quarterback transferred from Utah State in January about three weeks after Williams announced he was leaving Laramie to join the reigning MW champions in Logan, Utah.

“It’s probably one of the first trades, I guess, ever in college football,” Peasley noted with a smile after starting spring practice this week with the Pokes. “Good for him. We both got what we were looking for and it’s all going to work out.”

While Peasley was on vacation with his girlfriend in Hawaii over the holiday break, UW head coach Craig Bohl and offensive coordinator Tim Polasek called to see if he’d be interested in leading the Cowboys’ offense.

“I committed,” Peasley said of the decision. “It was a super-fast process because it was already January and school was starting. I came up here, loved it, fell in love with it and decided to come here.”

Peasley was searching for a fresh start at a program where he can be the full-time starter. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior is the early frontrunner to take Williams’ spot with the Cowboys.

Snow College transfer Evan Svoboda and returnees Gavin Beerup, Jayden Clemons and Hank Gibbs also are competing this spring. Caden Becker, a member of the 2022 recruiting class, will arrive in the summer.

Peasley, who spent four seasons at Utah State, has a significant edge in experience. In 2021, the dual-threat QB passed for 415 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 147 yards and a touchdown as a backup.

“After practice (Tuesday), kind of looking at the talent around me, I was kind of shocked,” Peasley said of his early impression of the 2022 Pokes. “I think we have a real shot of being something special.”

Peasley appears to have an easier mountain to climb than Williams does to be taking snaps when UW hosts the Aggies on Oct. 22 at War Memorial Stadium.

Utah State returns starter Logan Bonner, who passed for 3,628 yards and 36 touchdowns last season, as well as Cooper Legas, who led the team to a bowl win over Oregon State after Bonner was injured.

“Not what any of us I think saw coming. We take Levi, they take Peasley,” Utah State head coach Blake Anderson told the Logan Herald Journal. “We like what Levi brings to the table. … We didn’t want Peasley to leave. We made that very clear. He chose to leave to get on the field quicker, and Levi is a great addition to the (QB) room to go with the two high school kids we're bringing in.”

Williams replaced a struggling Sean Chambers and started the final six games during UW's 7-6 finish, completing 60% of his passes for 990 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Four days after being named the most valuable player of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Williams entered the transfer portal.

UW ranked 117th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards (162.7 per game) and 101st in passer rating (122.96) in 2021.

“We wanted to throw the ball more, but it’s hard when you go out there and watch practice and see a hitch route get thrown in the dirt,” Bohl said in February. “All this clamoring, ‘Well, coach Bohl is going to just do three yards and a cloud of dust.’ …

"I can tell you this, an edge that we’re going to have at Wyoming is we’re going to be more physical at the point of attack. And we cannot lose track of that.”

Peasley is embracing UW’s commitment to the running game and believes he can help Bohl win a MW championship.

Last season Peasley watched from the opposite sideline as Titus Swen gashed Utah State’s defense for 169 yards and two touchdowns while Williams was 12-for15 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns during the Cowboys’ 44-17 victory at Maverik Stadium.

“They are right there,” Peasley said of the Cowboys. “I think they just had, and coach has talked about it, just a few mental mistakes and that’s the difference between winning and losing. They whooped Utah State and Utah State ended up winning the championship.

“Maybe it’s luck, I don’t know, but I thought we were both good teams. A lot of talent all around.”

