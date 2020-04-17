You are the owner of this article.
UW Athletics to rebroadcast key Cowboys' basketball, football games
UW ATHLETICS

Wyoming vs. Boise State

Wyoming's Brian Hill runs for yardage in the Cowboys' game against Boise State on Oct. 29, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

Beginning Monday, the University of Wyoming Facebook page (@wyoathletics) will launch "Cowboy Capsules," which will rebroadcast UW football and basketball games from the past.

The first three episodes, which will run Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m., will highlight the Cowboy basketball team's run to the 2015 Mountain West championship. Monday will be the rebroadcast of UW's 67-65 quarterfinal win over Utah State. That will be followed Tuesday with the Cowboys' 71-66 victory over Boise State in the semifinals and, on Wednesday, the Cowboys' 45-43 championship-game victory over San Diego State.

Former Cowboy and current Wyoming Basketball coaching staff member Riley Grabau will be available on Facebook during the Wednesday night telecast of the championship game to share his memories with fans.

Future rebroadcasts currently scheduled are both from Wyoming's 2016 football season.

On Wednesday, April 29, fans can watch the Cowboys' 30-28 defeat of No. 13 Boise State from Oct. 29, 2016 at War Memorial Stadium. One week later, on May 6, the Cowboys' 34-33 victory over No. 24 San Diego State will be shown.

Additional games will be announced at a later date.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

