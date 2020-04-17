UW Athletics to rebroadcast key Cowboys' basketball, football games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beginning Monday, the University of Wyoming Facebook page (@wyoathletics) will launch "Cowboy Capsules," which will rebroadcast UW football and basketball games from the past.

The first three episodes, which will run Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m., will highlight the Cowboy basketball team's run to the 2015 Mountain West championship. Monday will be the rebroadcast of UW's 67-65 quarterfinal win over Utah State. That will be followed Tuesday with the Cowboys' 71-66 victory over Boise State in the semifinals and, on Wednesday, the Cowboys' 45-43 championship-game victory over San Diego State.

Former Cowboy and current Wyoming Basketball coaching staff member Riley Grabau will be available on Facebook during the Wednesday night telecast of the championship game to share his memories with fans.

Future rebroadcasts currently scheduled are both from Wyoming's 2016 football season.

On Wednesday, April 29, fans can watch the Cowboys' 30-28 defeat of No. 13 Boise State from Oct. 29, 2016 at War Memorial Stadium. One week later, on May 6, the Cowboys' 34-33 victory over No. 24 San Diego State will be shown.

Additional games will be announced at a later date.

