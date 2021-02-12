UW football player Jahmari Moore wins Stanford Commitment to Diversity Award

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming senior football player Jahmari Moore has been selected as the winner of this year's Willena Stanford Commitment to Diversity Award.

The award, which was established by the school in 2006, annually recognizes students who have demonstrated with their actions a commitment to enhance and support diversity and equal educational opportunities for all students at UW. Moore, a fullback/tight end for the Cowboys, was one of three UW students nominated for the award by a faculty member.

"Receiving this award is more than recognition for me," Moore said in a statement. "It is another step for greater change. I know far too many people who are tired and exhausted from all of their screams being unheard and misrepresented. While I am honored to receive this award, I want to dedicate this award to those who work in silence every day and may not always see progress -- those who work tirelessly towards positive change but are discouraged."

A native of Oak Park, Illinois, Moore has been a member of UW's football program since 2016. Since then, he's been active in multiple social justice initiatives both on and off UW's campus. He also reached out to teammates and coaches to be part of those initiatives, including marches in downtown Laramie to support the Black Lives Matter movement.