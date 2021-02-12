 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW football player Jahmari Moore wins Stanford Commitment to Diversity Award
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL

UW football player Jahmari Moore wins Stanford Commitment to Diversity Award

{{featured_button_text}}
Jahmari Moore

Wyoming fullback/tight end Jahmari Moore warms up before the Cowboys' game against Colorado State on Nov. 5, 2020, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.

 Tyler Davis, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming senior football player Jahmari Moore has been selected as the winner of this year's Willena Stanford Commitment to Diversity Award.

The award, which was established by the school in 2006, annually recognizes students who have demonstrated with their actions a commitment to enhance and support diversity and equal educational opportunities for all students at UW. Moore, a fullback/tight end for the Cowboys, was one of three UW students nominated for the award by a faculty member.

"Receiving this award is more than recognition for me," Moore said in a statement. "It is another step for greater change. I know far too many people who are tired and exhausted from all of their screams being unheard and misrepresented. While I am honored to receive this award, I want to dedicate this award to those who work in silence every day and may not always see progress -- those who work tirelessly towards positive change but are discouraged."

A native of Oak Park, Illinois, Moore has been a member of UW's football program since 2016. Since then, he's been active in multiple social justice initiatives both on and off UW's campus. He also reached out to teammates and coaches to be part of those initiatives, including marches in downtown Laramie to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Jahmari’s leadership has left an indelible impression on our campus," UW coach Craig Bohl said in a statement.

Among the ways Moore sought to improve the experience for UW's minority students was by exploring ways to improve diversity and inclusion requirements within the school's undergraduate curriculum. Moore, who is set to graduate this spring with degrees in secondary education and political science, spoke to UW's Board of Trustees earlier this year about the importance of engaging in social justice initiatives as a student-athlete and will participate in a social justice webinar later this year with the Mountain West Conference, according to a UW news release.

"Jahmari has been a leader since his arrival at UW," UW athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement. "He is passionate about social justice, and that was evident this past spring. He was active in community events and a thoughtful voice in our internal dialog and how it impacts the young men and women in our programs."

The award was created in honor of Stanford, a longtime UW faculty member and former member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue committee.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Episode 87: No longer Vigen

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News