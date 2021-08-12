UW notebook: Bohl praises work of offensive line after Thursday practice

With the first practice in full pads set for Friday, the first scrimmage set for Saturday and the season opener against Montana State a little more than three weeks away, Wyoming football head coach Craig Bohl is pleased with what he’s seen to this point of fall camp.
“I think we’re a little bit ahead of where we have typically been the first week,” Bohl said after Thursday’s practice. “I think that can be credited to the experience we have on the football team. But also I think the focus and the resolve to be better, to recognize that each one of these practices is really important.
“They’re not perfect but that’s why we call them practice. But I think we’re making good progress and we’re on task with our installation.”
Bohl has been particularly impressed with what he’s seen from the offensive line and the secondary, two veteran units that return all of their starters.
Led by returning All-Mountain West center Keegan Cryder, the O-line’s two-deep has combined for 144 starts with the Cowboys. Cryder, a 6-foot-4, 309-pound junior, has started all 31 games in which he’s played at UW. In addition, senior right guard Logan Harris (6-3, 310) has 30 career starts; senior left tackle Alonzo Velazquez (6-6, 313), who missed last season with an injury, has started 23 games; junior left guard Eric Abojei (6-5, 328) has 17 starts; and sophomore right tackle Frank Crum (6-7, 314) has started 11 games. Reserves Rudy Stofer (6-6, 308), Zach Watts (6-5, 302) and Latrell Bible (6-4, 300) have a combined 32 starts to their credit.
Bohl said that experience has been apparent through the first six practices.
“I think their aggressiveness at the point of attack and being in great body position,” he said when asked what has impressed him with the group. “They’re strong, and their number of years in repetitions with some of these plays is really starting to come through.
“I think they almost know the other person’s movement before the play starts, which is important.”
Looking ahead
The Cowboys will have a few more observers on hand Friday and Saturday.
“We are excited that the CFO, which is a composition of the Mountain West and the Big 12 officials, will be at practice and in meetings the next two days,” Bohl said. “It will be an opportunity for them to have a chance to talk to our coaches and our players (and for us) to become more educated on some of the new rules.”
Friday will also feature a third-down scrimmage, which will be charted. Saturday’s “full-blown scrimmage” could result in “some shaking out of the depth chart,” Bohl admitted.
UW’s eighth-year head coach stressed the importance of the upcoming scrimmage.
“Saturday is going to be a really important day to see, not so much how we’re running things schematically, but who can make plays,” he said. “And who can go up for the football when it’s a contested ball. Who can tackle somebody in the open field. And who can run-block and do the things we need to do.
“We’ll have some integrated kicking plays, too. The punt is going to be important and I think we’ll probably see if we can get some kickoffs.”
Injury update
Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, who injured his shoulder Wednesday, is expected to be full-go for Friday.
