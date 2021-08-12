UW notebook: Bohl praises work of offensive line after Thursday practice

Bohl said that experience has been apparent through the first six practices.

“I think their aggressiveness at the point of attack and being in great body position,” he said when asked what has impressed him with the group. “They’re strong, and their number of years in repetitions with some of these plays is really starting to come through.

“I think they almost know the other person’s movement before the play starts, which is important.”

Looking ahead

The Cowboys will have a few more observers on hand Friday and Saturday.

“We are excited that the CFO, which is a composition of the Mountain West and the Big 12 officials, will be at practice and in meetings the next two days,” Bohl said. “It will be an opportunity for them to have a chance to talk to our coaches and our players (and for us) to become more educated on some of the new rules.”

Friday will also feature a third-down scrimmage, which will be charted. Saturday’s “full-blown scrimmage” could result in “some shaking out of the depth chart,” Bohl admitted.

UW’s eighth-year head coach stressed the importance of the upcoming scrimmage.