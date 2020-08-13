UW president cites health, potential heart damage as reasons for canceling fall football

The Big Ten, which has joined the Mountain West, Pac-12 and Mid-American Conference as the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences that have postponed fall sports, has reportedly had at least five of its athletes who have been found to have myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that has been linked to COVID-19.

“There were more studies about the damage to young adults’ hearts due to coronavirus even when they would have no symptoms. In fact, they would have no symptoms at all,” Seidel said. “And there were studies that came out that showed quite definitely that there was heart damage, in fact, for young adults who were in the age group of the athletes.

“I don’t want to overemphasize the recent studies about the heart damage, but that was just another data point. This is getting to be so serious, and the consequences are so serious that we have to take this decision. I would say it was also clear to us that other conferences were in this conversation and were along the lines of making the same kinds of decisions, particularly the Pac-12 and the Big Ten.”