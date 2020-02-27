UW's strength coach won't be surprised if Logan Wilson 'shows out' at NFL combine

LARAMIE — There are people outside of Wyoming who still aren’t all that familiar with Logan Wilson.

But that group seems to be growing smaller as far as NFL personnel goes. And depending how Wyoming’s former linebacker performs during the biggest job interview of his life this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, Wilson could make his name one that’s impossible for all 32 teams to forget leading up to this year’s draft.

Eric Donoval wouldn’t be surprised if that ends up being the case for the Casper native.

“I personally think the secret is out on him,” said Donoval, UW’s head strength coach. “I think he was a little under the radar going into this year. People in front offices and scouts, they’re really starting to figure out who he is. But for people that really don’t know Logan, he’s going to be a hard-working kid from Casper that shows out at the combine.”

Like all other participants, Wilson has spent most of the week meeting with teams, doing media interviews and getting physical measurements taken. The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly one of the teams that met with the 6-foot-2, 241-pound linebacker, whose draft stock has been steadily climbing since last season.