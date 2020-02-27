UW strength coach won't be surprised if Logan Wilson 'shows out' at NFL Combine

LARAMIE — There are people outside of Wyoming who still aren’t all that familiar with Logan Wilson.
But that group seems to be growing smaller as far as NFL personnel goes. And depending how Wyoming’s former linebacker performs during the biggest job interview of his life this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, Wilson could make his name one that’s impossible for all 32 teams to forget leading up to this year’s draft.
Eric Donoval wouldn’t be surprised if that ends up being the case for the Casper native.
“I personally think the secret is out on him,” said Donoval, UW’s head strength coach. “I think he was a little under the radar going into this year. People in front offices and scouts, they’re really starting to figure out who he is. But for people that really don’t know Logan, he’s going to be a hard-working kid from Casper that shows out at the combine.”
Like all other participants, Wilson has spent most of the week meeting with teams, doing media interviews and getting physical measurements taken. The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly one of the teams that met with the 6-foot-2, 241-pound linebacker, whose draft stock has been steadily climbing since last season.
Wilson, who finished his career as the fourth-leading tackler in both Mountain West and UW history and earned numerous All-America honors last season, earned rave reviews for his performance during Senior Bowl practices last month. Veteran ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently gave Wilson a third-round grade ahead of the combine with the possibility of a team taking him in the second round of April’s draft.
ESPN ranks Wilson as the No. 3 inside linebacker prospect while CBS Sports has him as the No. 8 player at the position. There aren’t many questions about his durability, athleticism or versatility after he racked up 421 tackles and 10 interceptions as a four-year starter at UW. A three-time captain for the Cowboys — just the second in the program’s modern era — Wilson isn’t a character concern for teams either.
Still, his best chance to improve his stock at the combine may come with what he does during his on-field workout Saturday, and there aren’t many people who know how Wilson may perform in that kind of setting better than Donoval, who helped train Wilson the last two years as UW’s associate director of sports performance. The most pressing question NFL personnel seemingly have when it comes to Wilson is how well he can run, and Donoval agreed the 40-yard dash will be vital for Wilson in order to validate the speed at which he plays on film.
But Donoval said he doesn’t think Wilson will have a problem doing that.
“Seeing the guy run — we have times on him and have done certain drills with him — the guy can absolutely fly,” said Donoval, who was promoted to director of sports performance and head strength and conditioning coach earlier this year. “His acceleration ability is similar to a safety at 240 pounds.”
Donoval said UW’s strength and conditioning staff doesn’t make players run traditional 40s to measure their speed. Instead, UW uses the flying-10 test, a run that emphasizes maximum acceleration the last 10 yards to get “a more true depiction” of a player’s top-end speed, Donoval said.
Donoval said Wilson has been clocked at nearly 22 miles per hour, which is in line more with the speed of a defensive back than a linebacker.
“I won’t drop any names and throw them under the bus, but he was actually one hundredth of a second faster than a couple of our safeties that we had on the team last year,” Donoval said. “So when you start getting into 21 and 22 miles per hour at 240 pounds, that really shows the twitch that he has and the engine he has in his body and really the athleticism.”
Perhaps that kind of speed shouldn’t be all that surprising given Wilson played defensive back during his prep career at Natrona County High School. But Wilson put on more than 50 pounds over the course of his college career as he made the transition to linebacker. UW’s roster listed Wilson at 250 pounds last season, but Donoval said Wilson actually played his senior season around 242 pounds.
Wilson was closer to the 250-pound mark as a junior, but through diet and his workouts, Donoval said Wilson worked to replace bad weight with leaner muscle mass before last season. A different body composition along with Wilson’s natural athleticism give Donoval reason to believe Wilson could turn even more heads in Indianapolis this weekend.
“I have no doubt that he’s put everything he has into his preparation,” Donoval said. “He’s left no stone unturned, and he’s 100 percent ready for the big stage at the combine. I think he’s going to do really, really well.”
That includes a 40 time that Donoval again expects to look more like that of a safety — and one that could push Wilson even further up draft boards should he pull it off.
“He’s going to run a 4.6 whether it’s at the the combine or pro day,” Donoval said. “I have no question he’s going to go 4.6, and if he gets it right and has a good start, he’s got the capability to go sub-4.6.”
