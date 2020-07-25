UW's Sean Chambers, Levi Williams are preparing for QB competition that may or may not happen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — Sean Chambers and Levi Williams have always known what was coming. What they’re still not sure about is if it will actually happen in the near future.

Since the end of last season, a competition between Wyoming’s quarterbacks for the starting job has been inevitable. UW coach Craig Bohl said as much back in February before the Cowboys started spring football practice, which never happened because of the coronavirus outbreak that brought sports to a halt.

In fact, Bohl was banking on the competition being so close between his young signal callers that he admitted then he was already “kind of leaning toward” playing both of them this coming season.

“Even if I didn’t get hurt and finished the season, I always think there’s going to be competition,” Chambers told the Star-Tribune this week. “I think competition brings the best out of everybody in that situation. I just figured there was going to be a competition regardless, so it’s kind of nothing new.”