UW's Xazavian Valladay, Keegan Cryder named to preseason all-Mountain West team

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West's preseason all-conference team was announced Wednesday with two players from Wyoming making the cut.

Running back Xazavian Valladay and offensive lineman Keegan Cryder were named to the all-MW offense. The team, which consists of 28 total players, was voted on by media members who cover the league.

Boise State, which was picked by the media Tuesday to win the Mountain Division title this season, had the most selections of any team with eight, including defensive back and punt returner Avery Williams. Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey, Colorado State receiver Warren Jackson and Fresno State linebacker Justin Rice were unanimous selections at their respective positions.

The league's preseason picks for offensive, defensive and special teams players of the year will be announced Thursday.