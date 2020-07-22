You are the owner of this article.
UW's Xazavian Valladay, Keegan Cryder named to preseason all-Mountain West team
MW FOOTBALL

UW's Xazavian Valladay, Keegan Cryder named to preseason all-Mountain West team

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West's preseason all-conference team was announced Wednesday with two players from Wyoming making the cut.

Running back Xazavian Valladay and offensive lineman Keegan Cryder were named to the all-MW offense. The team, which consists of 28 total players, was voted on by media members who cover the league.

Boise State, which was picked by the media Tuesday to win the Mountain Division title this season, had the most selections of any team with eight, including defensive back and punt returner Avery Williams. Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey, Colorado State receiver Warren Jackson and Fresno State linebacker Justin Rice were unanimous selections at their respective positions.

The league's preseason picks for offensive, defensive and special teams players of the year will be announced Thursday.

Valladay, a junior, led the MW in rushing a season ago with 1,265 yards and six rushing touchdowns in his first season as the Cowboys' primary ball carrier. The 6-foot, 196-pounder, a first-team all-conference selection last season, also led the league in all-purpose yardage (124.1 yards per game).

Cryder, a second-team all-league selection last season, is part of a UW offensive line that's returning all five starters. The Cowboys' center has started all 25 games the last two seasons and played 769 snaps last season as a sophomore, helping pave the way for the MW's No. 2-ranked rushing offense (214.8 yards per game).

The all-conference nods are just the latest preseason accolades for both players. Valladay was recently named to the Doak Walker Award watch list while Cryder landed on the watch list for the Outland Trophy on Tuesday.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Preseason All-MW Team

The Mountain West's preseason all-conference team was announced Wednesday. Check out the full team below. Asterisks indicate unanimous selections.

OFFENSE

QB - Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

RB - Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming

RB - Charles Williams, UNLV

WR - Warren Jackson, Colorado State*

WR - Khalil Shakir, Boise State

WR - Tre Walker, San Jose State

TE - Trey McBride, Colorado State

OL - Keegan Cryder, Wyoming

OL - Parker Ferguson, Air Force

OL - Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force

OL - John Ojukwu, Boise State

OL - Ilm Manning, Hawaii

DEFENSE

DL - Dom Peterson, Nevada

DL - Scale Igiehon, Boise State

DL - Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

DL - Keyshawn Banks, San Diego State

LB - Justin Rice, Fresno State*

LB - Demonte Meeks, Air Force

LB - Riley Whimpey, Boise State*

LB - Dequan Jackson, Colorado State

DB - Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State

DB - Tariq Thompson, San Diego State

DB - Darren Hall, San Diego State

DB - Avery Williams, Boise State

SPECIALISTS

P - Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

K - Brandon Talton, Nevada

KR - Savon Scarver, Nevada

PR - Avery Williams, Boise State

Tags

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

