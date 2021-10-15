Valley pride: Sean Chambers is latest Wyoming QB from Fresno State's backyard

“I tell you what, Josh Allen would have given his left leg to go to Fresno (State), and they took a guy who was 6-foot,” UW head coach Craig Bohl reflected this week. “We’re not interested in the guy who has been to every quarterback camp and Elite 11 and only plays quarterback and if he can’t do really well he’s going to transfer.

“We’re looking for a team guy. That was Josh Allen.”

During a subsequent visit to Firebaugh High, longtime UW assistant Pete Kaligis checked in with Kelly to see if there were any other hidden gems the Pokes should be aware of in the area.

Chambers, a rugged running quarterback and baseball catcher, was suddenly on the Cowboys’ radar.

“Coach Kaligis always used to come and visit me in Firebaugh, and I was like, ‘Hey bro, you need to check out this kid Sean Chambers because he is going to be a dude,’” Kelly said. “Sure enough, they did.”

Bohl even made an in-season trip to watch Chambers play under the Friday night lights at Kerman High. The extra effort was needed to lure Chambers to Laramie after he had originally committed to Rutgers and was also receiving interest from Fresno State.