Variety still aplenty among Wyoming's tight end group

“We rely on them so much with the blocking phase of it,” said receivers coach Mike Grant, who was promoted to pass-game coordinator this offseason. “We’re getting guys in matchups or their personnel that (defenses) don’t maybe want to try to cover. Our tight ends are very athletic and can get involved in the passing game.”

The frequency with which UW threw ball had something to do it — the Cowboys attempted the 14th-fewest passes in the FBS last season (134) — but the tight ends combined for just 16% of the Cowboys’ receptions last fall. Welch was the leader among the group with just five catches, though his 19.5 yards per reception is a good indication of his ability to stretch defenses through the air.

Former tight end Jacob Hollister combined for 870 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches in his final two seasons at UW, but the pass-catching production at the position has consistently dipped since. Tyree Mayfield caught 341 yards worth of passes in 2018 before Josh Harshman was the Cowboys’ leading receiver at the position in 2019 with just 264 yards.

Of course, Hollister had Josh Allen throwing to him, a duo that has since reunited in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. Between injuries and youth, UW’s quarterback situation hasn’t been nearly as stable in the three years since.