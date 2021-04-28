Walk-on sits all alone atop Wyoming's depth chart at punter

LARAMIE -- Having one walk-on specialist worked out just fine for Wyoming last season. The Cowboys are trending toward having another this fall.

UW is breaking in one punter and one punter only this spring. It’s not Buffalo native Luke Glassock, who was in line to take over placekicking duties last season before John Hoyland’s emergence and is also listed as a punter on UW’s roster.

It’s another walk-on, Ralph Fawaz. Bohl said the redshirt freshman has been the only punter getting reps this spring.

“He’s doing well,” Bohl said. “Right now, he’s slated as our No. 1 punter.”

UW needed a replacement at the position after last season’s punter, graduate transfer Nick Null, transferred again this offseason. The Cowboys could use an upgrade in that department after averaging just 37 yards per punt a season ago.

Fawaz reportedly averaged more than 48 yards a punt during his senior season at Cache High in Oklahoma before accepting an offer to walk on at UW. With Null holding down the position last season, Fawaz didn’t appear in any games during his first year in the program.