Watch Casper native Logan Wilson notch his first NFL interception

It didn't take long for Logan Wilson to get his first interception in the NFL.

In just his third game with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Casper native picked off Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz midway through the first quarter of the teams' game Sunday in Philadelphia. Wentz's pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage before Wilson laid out to snag the ball before it fell to the Lincoln Financial Field turf.

Wilson, a Natrona County High School graduate, was selected by the Bengals with the 65th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft after a standout career at Wyoming. Wilson was a four-year starter for the Cowboys and finished his career No. 4 on the program's all-time tackles list.

Watch Wilson notch his first career interception below courtesy of the Bengals' official Twitter account.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

