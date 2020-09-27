 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Casper native Logan Wilson notch his first NFL interception
View Comments
top story
NFL

Watch Casper native Logan Wilson notch his first NFL interception

{{featured_button_text}}
Burrow runs for TD but Chargers rally 16-13 over Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals rookie linebacker Logan Wilson brings down Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen during their game on Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. Wilson, a Natrona County High graduate, notched his first career interception Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

 Darron Cummings, AP

It didn't take long for Logan Wilson to get his first interception in the NFL.

In just his third game with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Casper native picked off Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz midway through the first quarter of the teams' game Sunday in Philadelphia. Wentz's pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage before Wilson laid out to snag the ball before it fell to the Lincoln Financial Field turf.

Wilson, a Natrona County High School graduate, was selected by the Bengals with the 65th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft after a standout career at Wyoming. Wilson was a four-year starter for the Cowboys and finished his career No. 4 on the program's all-time tackles list.

Watch Wilson notch his first career interception below courtesy of the Bengals' official Twitter account.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News