Watching Josh Allen thrive in the NFL has been "heartwarming" for Wyoming Cowboys coach Craig Bohl

“I spent a great deal of time with their head coach and said, ‘You know what, he’s immature,’” Bohl said. “That’s not a knock. When they took him, I don’t think he shaved. Now he’s got a beard. I said he’s really skilled, but you’re going to have a hard time with him when he’s younger. He has been ahead of the curve. …

“I spent some time with the offensive coordinator. We had dinner together. Brian has done a great job mentoring him, and you’re seeing a complete quarterback. What you will never see is him shy away from being competitive.”

Allen, the runner-up for NFL MVP last season to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, is a frontrunner for the award again after completing 62.3% of his passes for 1,370 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 4-1 start.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound franchise quarterback has also rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 6, the AFC East-leading Bills play at Tennessee on Monday Night Football (6:15 p.m., ESPN).

A lot of Wyoming fans will be watching and thanking this week’s opponent – the Pokes host Fresno State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS2) – for not recruiting Allen from nearby Firebaugh, California.