'We can't overlook anybody': Wyoming not taking winless Utah State for granted

The Cowboys haven’t exactly been a well-oiled machine through their first three games. That win over Hawaii is their only one to this point, and their latest loss was a 34-24 setback to rival Colorado State two weeks ago.

UW has had an extra week to prepare for the Aggies after coronavirus-related issues at Air Force forced the academy to cancel last week’s game. UW isn’t releasing its COVID-19 numbers, but during his press conference Monday, head coach Craig Bohl did not voice any concern about the Cowboys not having enough players available to play Thursday because of positive tests and/or close contacts.

Bohl has been more concerned with getting his team cleaned up on the field after its performance against CSU. UW outgained the Rams 465-342 in total yards but committed two turnovers, committed eight penalties and gave up six sacks in a game it trailed by as many as 17 points.

“There were some good things we did against CSU, and there were some things that really were poor,” Bohl said. “So as opposed to focusing on some of the challenges Utah State is having or maybe they’re not having, we’re focused on ourselves to make sure we have better ball security, that we do a little bit better job in pass coverage and work on our kicking game. That’s been our focus and our attention.”