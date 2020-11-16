'We can't overlook anybody': Wyoming not taking winless Utah State for granted

LARAMIE — To say it’s been a struggle for Wyoming’s next opponent would be an understatement.
Utah State is one of only two winless teams left in the Mountain West, and the losses haven’t been all that competitive. The Aggies’ average margin of defeat is 26 points.
The lopsided results prompted USU to make a coaching change, relieving Gary Andersen of his duties after just three games. The Aggies lost to Fresno State 35-16 over the weekend in their first game under interim coach Frank Maile — their closest setback all season.
UW will get its crack at USU on Thursday at War Memorial Stadium, a place the Cowboys have won nine straight games dating back to the 2018 season. They dominated Hawaii for a 31-7 victory in their only home game so far this season.
UW’s coaches and players are human too. They watch games and keep up with what’s going on around the conference, so they’re well aware of USU’s predicament.
But overlooking the Aggies? That’s not something UW can afford to do as it tries to get its season back on track.
“We can’t overlook anybody,” UW offensive lineman Eric Abojei said. “I feel like we kind of overlooked a couple of teams. We sure did put up a fight, but we can’t overlook anybody because if you overlook anybody, you’re going to kind of find yourself slipping. And you don’t want to find yourself in a deeper hole than you’re already in.”
The Cowboys haven’t exactly been a well-oiled machine through their first three games. That win over Hawaii is their only one to this point, and their latest loss was a 34-24 setback to rival Colorado State two weeks ago.
UW has had an extra week to prepare for the Aggies after coronavirus-related issues at Air Force forced the academy to cancel last week’s game. UW isn’t releasing its COVID-19 numbers, but during his press conference Monday, head coach Craig Bohl did not voice any concern about the Cowboys not having enough players available to play Thursday because of positive tests and/or close contacts.
Bohl has been more concerned with getting his team cleaned up on the field after its performance against CSU. UW outgained the Rams 465-342 in total yards but committed two turnovers, committed eight penalties and gave up six sacks in a game it trailed by as many as 17 points.
“There were some good things we did against CSU, and there were some things that really were poor,” Bohl said. “So as opposed to focusing on some of the challenges Utah State is having or maybe they’re not having, we’re focused on ourselves to make sure we have better ball security, that we do a little bit better job in pass coverage and work on our kicking game. That’s been our focus and our attention.”
UW is as familiar as any team with just how capable the Aggies are, particularly in the kick return game. They have one of the nation’s best in that category in All-American Savon Scarver, who returned a kickoff for a touchdown last week against Fresno State and did the same thing against UW the last time USU made the trip to Laramie in 2018.
USU will also have a new face behind center following the departure of starting quarterback Jason Shelley, who was dismissed from the team over the weekend for a violation of team rules. Taking over as the Aggies’ starter? Redshirt freshman Cooper Legas, who’s yet to take a collegiate snap.
“You go back to high school film and whatever you can find,” cornerback C.J. Coldon said of preparing for USU’s young signal caller.
Regardless who they come against, the Cowboys need wins if they’re going to get back in the Mountain West title conversation. UW already trails Nevada, San Jose State and Boise State by two games in the loss column, and the Air Force cancellation leaves the Cowboys with just four more games to try to make up ground.
It’s all more than enough to keep the Cowboys focused on the task at hand despite what the matchup looks like on paper.
“The biggest thing is teams that don’t have anything to lose are the most dangerous in my opinion,” quarterback Levi Williams said. “They can cause you some real problems. We’re going to take this team like we have every other team — very serious — and we’re not going to look past them.”
