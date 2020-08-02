You have permission to edit this article.
What jersey numbers will Wyoming's newcomers wear this season?
UW FOOTBALL

What jersey numbers will Wyoming's newcomers wear this season?

Thunder Basin v Sheridan

Thunder Basin's Caleb Driskill attempts a two-point conversion in the second half of the state 4A championship game against Sheridan at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie last season. Driskill will wear No. 36 for Wyoming this fall, according to the team's updated roster.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- With preseason camp looming, Wyoming has updated its roster for the upcoming football season, which includes the addition of all 25 members of the Cowboys' 2020 recruiting class.

Cornell graduate transfer kicker Nick Null, who verbally pledged to UW in February and has since enrolled at the university, has also been added to the roster. Check out the jersey numbers, heights and weights for all of the Cowboys' newcomers below.

UW is scheduled to open camp Friday.

3 Gavin Beerup, QB, 6-foot-5, 190 pounds

22 Joseph Braasch, RB, 6-1, 205

11 Xavier Carter, CB, 6-0, 175

18 Josh Cobbs, WR, 6-4, 205

36 Caleb Driskill (Gillette), FB, 6-2, 215

31 Wyett Ekeler, DB/LB, 5-11, 189

14 Tyrese Grant, WR, 6-0, 160

64 Kohl Herbolsheimer, OL, 6-3, 275

90 Gavin Meyer, DT, 6-4, 240

86 Nick Miles, TE, 6-5, 250

17 Nick Null, P/K, 5-11, 175

87 Colin O'Brien, TE, 6-6, 235

59 Oluwaseyi Omotosho, DE, 6-2, 225

76 Emmanuel Pregnon, OT, 6-6, 265

95 Caleb Robinson, DT, 6-2, 265

53 Connor Shay, LB, 6-2, 210

86 Braden Siders, DE, 6-3, 215

85 Cameron Smith, DE, 6-4, 230

12 Cameron Stone, CB, 5-10, 175

53 Mana Taimani, OL, 6-5, 315

9 Keshaun Taylor, S, 6-0, 195

77 Nofoafia Tulafono, OL, 6-2, 311

47 Brent VanderVeen, 6-2, 190

42 Isaac White, S, 6-1, 195

70 Malik Williams, OL, 6-4, 265

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter

