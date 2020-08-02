What jersey numbers will Wyoming's newcomers wear this season?

LARAMIE -- With preseason camp looming, Wyoming has updated its roster for the upcoming football season, which includes the addition of all 25 members of the Cowboys' 2020 recruiting class.
Cornell graduate transfer kicker Nick Null, who verbally pledged to UW in February and has since enrolled at the university, has also been added to the roster. Check out the jersey numbers, heights and weights for all of the Cowboys' newcomers below.
UW is scheduled to open camp Friday.
3 Gavin Beerup, QB, 6-foot-5, 190 pounds
22 Joseph Braasch, RB, 6-1, 205
11 Xavier Carter, CB, 6-0, 175
18 Josh Cobbs, WR, 6-4, 205
36 Caleb Driskill (Gillette), FB, 6-2, 215
31 Wyett Ekeler, DB/LB, 5-11, 189
14 Tyrese Grant, WR, 6-0, 160
64 Kohl Herbolsheimer, OL, 6-3, 275
90 Gavin Meyer, DT, 6-4, 240
86 Nick Miles, TE, 6-5, 250
17 Nick Null, P/K, 5-11, 175
87 Colin O'Brien, TE, 6-6, 235
59 Oluwaseyi Omotosho, DE, 6-2, 225
76 Emmanuel Pregnon, OT, 6-6, 265
95 Caleb Robinson, DT, 6-2, 265
53 Connor Shay, LB, 6-2, 210
86 Braden Siders, DE, 6-3, 215
85 Cameron Smith, DE, 6-4, 230
12 Cameron Stone, CB, 5-10, 175
53 Mana Taimani, OL, 6-5, 315
9 Keshaun Taylor, S, 6-0, 195
77 Nofoafia Tulafono, OL, 6-2, 311
47 Brent VanderVeen, 6-2, 190
42 Isaac White, S, 6-1, 195
70 Malik Williams, OL, 6-4, 265
