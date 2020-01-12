What might Wyoming look like in 2020?

That includes sack leader Solomon Byrd (6.5), a redshirt freshman would could be in line to take over full-time at defensive end for Josiah Hall, the lone senior on the two-deep up front. Defensive tackle Javaree Jackson won’t be back after being dismissed from the team after starting 11 games, but Ravontae Holt, who was lost to a torn ACL during the preseason, should help alleviate that loss once he’s fully recovered. Veteran Garrett Crall will be back for his third and final season as a starter at the opposite defensive end spot.

The most glaring defensive holes start at the second level with Wilson and outside linebacker Cassh Maluia both out of eligibility after starting the last three seasons together. Wyoming is also losing reserve linebacker Ben Wisdorf, who was a senior. Sophomore Chad Muma was the Cowboys’ third linebacker all season and figures to take over in the middle for Wilson, who finished his career as the program’s fourth-leading tackler, but Wyoming will also turn to some younger players as the Cowboys start over at the position.

Hall and Halliburton were two of Wyoming’s better defensive backs. Junior Esaias Gandy and sophomore Miles Williams could open the spring in competition at Halliburton’s vacant strong safety spot with redshirt freshman Rome Weber set to return at free safety.