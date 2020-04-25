What they're saying nationally about the Cincinnati Bengals drafting Logan Wilson

Former Wyoming linebacker and Casper product Logan Wilson realized his NFL dreams Friday night when the Cincinnati Bengals drafted the Natrona County High alum in the third round with the 65th overall pick.
There was plenty of reaction to the pick. Check some of them out below.
Howdy 🤠— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 25, 2020
Welcome to Cincinnati, @ljw21!#SeizeTheDEY | @Bose pic.twitter.com/93X2V0RowJ
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't waste any time in the third round and select former Wyoming LB Logan Wilson with the 65th overall pick in the draft. Cincinnati addresses a major need and addes depth to a position group that has been overhauled... https://t.co/ySErzBcTBB— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 25, 2020
Logan Wilson was my LB3.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 25, 2020
Highly instinctive, super quick, great tackler. Reminds me of Chris Borland. Bengals having a great draft so far.
Terrific pick for the Bengals to take Logan Wilson. They needed LBs and he's the best pure LB left in the class. 47th on my board.— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 25, 2020
Wilson is a tackling machine/ball hawk. 400+ tackles w/10 INTs and 18 PBUs. Unheard of production for an ILB. @Bengals might’ve found a star. #NFLDraft— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 25, 2020
Logan Wilson was one of my later-round prospects to watch in this class. Tough as hell, really good range, solid tackler and great in coverage. #NFLDraft— Nick Klopsis (@NickKlopsis) April 25, 2020
That Logan Wilson pick hurts...hoped he was going to fall to the #Broncos in the #NFLDraft - great prospect, smart, hard working, love his coverage ability and nose for the ball. good pick Cincy. @1043TheFan— Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) April 25, 2020
Zac Taylor on linebacker Logan Wilson: "He's a guy we had highly rated... Our defensive staff has been holding our breath all day.” Impressed the Bengals staff at the senior bowl. Feel like he’s a great fit, is physical, and is a three down player.— Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) April 25, 2020
Wyoming LB Logan Wilson grades since 2017:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020
🔥PFF grade: 93.3
Run-defense: 91.1
Pass-rush: 90.5
Coverage: 91.1 pic.twitter.com/foEuTajWel
An exciting day for @WyoAthletics. Congrats to @Wyo_Football’s Logan Wilson (@ljw21) on being drafted to the @Bengals. #GoPokes #RideForTheBrand #NFLDraft https://t.co/ivHJkefXS6— Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) April 25, 2020
Logan. Wilson.— Chris Hall™ (@Chris_Hall01) April 25, 2020
Hell of a pick Bengals.
I loved Logan Wilson’s tape. The man is straight up violent at LB and can play coverage easy! Do the @Bengals double dip at LB in 4?— Gage Morrison (@gagemorrison_71) April 25, 2020
So happy for @ljw21 and all the young kids from Wyoming who dream of being a Cowboy and now have another Cowboy in the NFL— Tom Burman (@TomBurman1) April 25, 2020
.@ljw21 tore it up in the Brown & Gold!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) April 25, 2020
Go light up the @NFL for the @Bengals 👊#RideForTheBrand // #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1VOFmcIdgl
