What to expect from Jay Sawvel's version of Wyoming's defense

^pSawvel has more than two decades of coaching experience with stops at Ferris State, Southern Illinois and Northern Illinois, but his first coordinator jobs came at the Power Five level. After Kill retired following the 2015 season, then-coach Tracy Claeys promoted Sawvel, then the Golden Gophers’ secondary coach, to defensive coordinator, where Sawvel directed a defense that finished top 25 nationally in several categories in 2016, including points and yards allowed.

^pSawvel parlayed that season into the same position at Wake Forest, where his time ended more unceremoniously. Sawvel was fired just four games into a 2018 season in which the Demon Deacons finished 93rd or worse nationally in run defense, pass defense, scoring defense and total defense.

^pBut in his first season in charge of Wake Forest’s defense in 2017, the Demon Deacons were one of the nation’s best in applying pressure. Wake Forest finished that season 55th nationally in sacks and second nationally in tackles for loss on a per-game basis (8.2).

^pAfter a year out of coaching, Sawvel is again taking over a defense full of players he didn’t help recruit. But rather than trying to rush to get his entire system installed in a month, Sawvel has focused on certain plays, pressures and coverages that fit his players’ skill sets, defensive end Garrett Crall said.