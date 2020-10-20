What to expect from Jay Sawvel's version of Wyoming's defense

^pLARAMIE — Jay Sawvel has had a quiet transition into his new role as Wyoming’s defensive coordinator.
^pSawvel was officially added to Craig Bohl’s staff back in February after Jake Dickert bolted for Washington State after just one season running the Cowboys’ defense. Sawvel has done few interviews since and hasn’t been made available to the media during fall camp.
^pEven time spent with his new team has been limited. With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out spring practice, Sawvel didn’t get a chance to fully engage with his players on the practice field until the Mountain West reinstated the fall football season in late September.
^pBut Sawvel is just days away from debuting his version of UW’s defense in the Cowboys’ opener at Nevada on Saturday, so what will it look like?
^pSawvel’s 4-3 base defense won’t be any different schematically than what UW has always run under Bohl, which is a big reason why Sawvel got the job in the first place. Bohl and Sawvel had a mutual connection in former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, whom Sawvel worked under for five seasons.
^p“There was a conduit there, and our philosophies were very similar,” Bohl said. “As a result, that was the right fit for us. Certainly we’re not changing drastically, but there’s new things.”
^pSawvel has more than two decades of coaching experience with stops at Ferris State, Southern Illinois and Northern Illinois, but his first coordinator jobs came at the Power Five level. After Kill retired following the 2015 season, then-coach Tracy Claeys promoted Sawvel, then the Golden Gophers’ secondary coach, to defensive coordinator, where Sawvel directed a defense that finished top 25 nationally in several categories in 2016, including points and yards allowed.
^pSawvel parlayed that season into the same position at Wake Forest, where his time ended more unceremoniously. Sawvel was fired just four games into a 2018 season in which the Demon Deacons finished 93rd or worse nationally in run defense, pass defense, scoring defense and total defense.
^pBut in his first season in charge of Wake Forest’s defense in 2017, the Demon Deacons were one of the nation’s best in applying pressure. Wake Forest finished that season 55th nationally in sacks and second nationally in tackles for loss on a per-game basis (8.2).
^pAfter a year out of coaching, Sawvel is again taking over a defense full of players he didn’t help recruit. But rather than trying to rush to get his entire system installed in a month, Sawvel has focused on certain plays, pressures and coverages that fit his players’ skill sets, defensive end Garrett Crall said.
^p“He doesn’t force us into something that we’re not comfortable with,” Crall said. “He cuts things down, so we’re like, ‘Hey, we’re going to have all of this installed by this specific date, and that’s what we’re going to run. And we’re going to be really good at it, and we’re going to go out there and hit people.’ That’s what he’s passionate about is flying around and knocking people off the ball. I think that’s what you’re going to see a lot of this year.”
^pSawvel is inheriting a defense that’s been among the Mountain West’s best in recent years. The Cowboys have ranked in the top 30 nationally in points allowed the last three seasons and finished 11th against the run last season, but the group is undergoing a significant personnel makeover.
^pUW initially lost six starters from last year’s defense, including NFL draft picks Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia at linebacker and Alijah Halliburton, the Mountain West’s leading tackler, at strong safety. Two more starters, free safety Rome Weber and nose tackle Mario Mora, as well as another projected starter, defensive end Solomon Byrd, opted out of this season because of medical concerns related to the pandemic, adding to the attrition.
^p
There’s still experience filling in. Junior Chad Muma, UW’s sixth-leading tackler a season ago, is set to take over for Wilson at middle linebacker while seniors Braden Smith and Esaias Gandy make up the starting safety tandem. Nickel Keyon Blankenbaker is UW’s third linebacker as a hybrid outside linebacker-defensive back, and Sawvel will keep him on the field as part of UW’s base defense.
^p
“He has his own little play calls,” Blankenbaker said. “His play calls might be different. He might have this position doing something totally different from this position with some of the calls. But for the most part, (the defense) is definitely still the same.”
^p
Players refrained from going into too much detail about the biggest differences in Sawvel’s philosophies and those of Dickert and Scottie Hazelton, who coordinated the defense for two seasons before leaving for Kansas State following the 2018 season. But with a background coaching defensive backs, Sawvel has high expectations for that group and could ask them to take on a more aggressive approach in coverage.
^p
“We’re up in guys’ faces as corners, and the nickel is up in guys’ faces,” cornerback C.J. Coldon said. “You’re going to see a lot of that. We have some zone calls, too. … It’s a little different, but for the most part, it’s simple.”
^p
How often UW plays man coverage on the back end is likely to vary by opponent. It could also be determined by how often the Cowboys feel the need to bring more than three or four rushers in passing situations. Byrd led UW with 6.5 sacks last season while Crall, who has 11.5 career sacks, won’t make the trip to Nevada as he continues his recovery from offseason foot surgery, so the Cowboys could send more defenders after the quarterback and play man behind it.
^p
But Sawvel is likely to mix up the Cowboys’ looks often, which isn’t much different than how UW’s defense usually operates.
^p
“Honestly, for most people watching, you won’t see much of a difference at all,” Crall said. “There are different things that we do, but overall it’s going to be pretty similar.”
