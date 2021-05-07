What to watch for in Wyoming football's spring game

Offense's unveiling

Coaches and players have been tight-lipped all spring about exactly what UW’s offense might look like under first-year coordinator Tim Polasek. So much so that when senior safety Braden Smith was asked to elaborate earlier in the week on his comments that the offense was showing some “different things” in practice, Smith said he’d already revealed too much.

But the game will give fans and media their first look at it. The question is exactly how much will the Cowboys be willing to show?

Spring games are notorious for being vanilla with teams not wanting to put too much on tape for their future opponents. But with players spending the last five weeks working to get comfortable with a new offense, coaches are likely to want to see how well they can execute certain facets in a game-like environment. Bohl even said he’s given his assistants the OK to call one trick play if they want.

So perhaps the offense won’t be all that bland. Everyone will find out together Saturday.

QB competition

Speaking of offense, of all the position battles going on, none will draw more eyes Saturday than the one at quarterback.