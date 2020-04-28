What will Wyoming's football assistants be paid in 2020?

Sawvel’s $255,000 base salary is on par with what Dickert ($250,008) made last year. English will make $150,000 this year -- $50,004 less than Cooper’s base salary -- but four assistants received raises this year.

Longtime defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis will make $200,004 in base salary this year (up from $160,008) after being promoted to defensive run-game coordinator following Cooper's departure. Offensive line coach Bart Miller’s base salary of $200,000 is up from $180,000; running backs coach Gorgie Haug’s $90,000 salary is a bump from $80,004; and receivers coach Mike Grant’s base pay of $153,564 is a slight increase from the $151,884 he made last year.

Tight ends coach Shannon Moore's base salary remains at $150,000.

Associate head coach Brent Vigen remains UW’s highest-paid assistant at a base salary of $300,000. Vigen, who doubles as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, has signed a new two-year contract that runs through Feb. 28, 2022. He will also receive a $50,000 retention bonus on Jan. 31, 2021 should he still be in his role of associate head coach then, according to his employment contract.