Where do things stand with Wyoming's quarterback competition midway through the spring?

Overall, Polasek said he’s liked the precision he’s seen from both quarterbacks on quick and intermediate throws this spring, but the Cowboys plan to take their share of deep shots, too. Both quarterbacks’ accuracy on the long ball is still a work in progress, though Polasek said that should come more consistently with more reps.

“Whether it's in the quick game throwing it vertical or in the five-step game throwing it vertical and then on top of that the hard-ball play-actions, we need to be a little more efficient,” Polasek said of taking shots down the field. “Obviously that's not going to be, percentage-wise, in the 50s or anything, but they can hurt a defense.”

Of course, keeping Chambers and Williams on the field is of the utmost importance for the Cowboys given their recent injury history. In Chambers’ case, three season-ending injuries in as many seasons have kept the redshirt sophomore from getting through a full season healthy during his time at UW.

Designed quarterback runs aren’t going away in Polasek’s offense, but he also doesn’t want either signal caller taking unnecessary hits. For Chambers and Williams, that means figuring out what the defense is giving them and taking it.