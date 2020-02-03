Where is Logan Wilson's draft stock heading into the NFL Scouting Combine?

LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson will continue making the rounds later this month when it comes to auditioning for his football future.

Exactly how many more times the former Wyoming linebacker will work out for NFL personnel before April’s draft is still up in the air. He’ll have to decide whether he’ll participate in the school’s annual pro day, which could be predicated on how the Casper native performs at the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of the month.

After playing in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 25, Wilson has been invited to the combine, the Star-Tribune learned. The combine, a week-long job interview of sorts for many of the nation’s top draft-eligible players, will begin Feb. 23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with on-field workouts tentatively scheduled to get started Feb. 27. Linebackers and defensive linemen are scheduled to work out on Feb. 29.

All combine invitees will officially be announced at a later date, but where does Wilson’s draft stock stand heading into the event?