Where is Logan Wilson's draft stock heading into NFL Draft week?

LARAMIE — He’s just days away from seeing his NFL dreams become a reality.

The only question at this point is how long Logan Wilson will have to wait into the weekend before it becomes official.

The former Wyoming linebacker is widely projected to be a mid-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft, which will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network beginning with the first round Thursday. The second and third rounds will be held Friday before the draft concludes with rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Wilson is vying to become just the second Natrona County High School product ever to be drafted (Taven Bryan, 2018). Should his name come off the board at some point as expected, he’d be the first player to follow the path from Casper to UW to a draft pick since former Kelly Walsh standout Allyn Griffin was taken in the eighth round of the 1986 draft by the Detroit Lions.