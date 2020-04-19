Where is Logan Wilson's draft stock heading into NFL Draft week?

LARAMIE — He’s just days away from seeing his NFL dreams become a reality.
The only question at this point is how long Logan Wilson will have to wait into the weekend before it becomes official.
The former Wyoming linebacker is widely projected to be a mid-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft, which will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network beginning with the first round Thursday. The second and third rounds will be held Friday before the draft concludes with rounds 4-7 on Saturday.
Wilson is vying to become just the second Natrona County High School product ever to be drafted (Taven Bryan, 2018). Should his name come off the board at some point as expected, he’d be the first player to follow the path from Casper to UW to a draft pick since former Kelly Walsh standout Allyn Griffin was taken in the eighth round of the 1986 draft by the Detroit Lions.
Many project Wilson to be selected before Day 2 is over. And some wouldn’t be surprised if he bumps into the latter part of the second round based on certain teams’ needs.
“Late second to third round for Wilson, I believe,” ESPN veteran draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. told the Star-Tribune in February. “I think he’s gone before Day 2 ends.”
There are still some who like Wilson more than others. ESPN ranks Wilson the 56th overall draft prospect and No. 3 inside linebacker prospect while CBS Sports rates him 126th overall and No. 9 at his position.
The Draft Network also has Wilson as a top-100 prospect on its big board and the No. 7 inside linebacker. Pro Football Focus ranks him as its 110th overall prospect. In its latest mock draft, Walter Football predicts Wilson’s childhood favorite, the Denver Broncos, to take Wilson.
Wilson’s actual draft stock appears to be somewhere in the middle after helping himself with his performances during the pre-draft process before the sports world came to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak. Wilson, whose 421 career tackles rank fourth in both UW and Mountain West history, drew rave reviews for his showing at the Senior Bowl in January. He then answered any lingering questions about his speed when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray and LSU’s Patrick Queen — all widely projected to be first-round picks — are likely to be the first three inside linebackers selected in some order, but Wilson’s physical ability combined with his high football IQ make him one of the more complete linebackers in this year’s class. Wilson, a receiver and defensive back in high school, also had 10 career interceptions at UW, including four as a senior, which led all Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers.
Wilson’s time in the 40 seemed to validate his ability to not only chase down ball carriers at the next level but also hold up in coverage, which has earned him the label of a three-down linebacker that won’t have to come off the field in passing situations. That versatility was noted by CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier, who has the New York Giants taking Wilson in the third round with the 99th overall pick in his latest mock draft.
“The Giants need to get more athletic at LB so they can compete on obvious passing downs with their pass coverage in the middle of the field, and Wilson helps them accomplish that,” Schneier wrote.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter also has Wilson coming off the board in the third round with the 98th overall pick to the New England Patriots, one of at least 10 teams Wilson has met with leading up to the draft. Sports Illustrated has the Broncos taking Wilson 15 picks earlier.
Pete Prisco, senior NFL columnist for CBS Sports, offered even more praise for Wilson’s all-around skill set, recently listing him as one of 20 prospects he likes more than most scouts.
“Wilson is one of those guys who just shows up on tape. He isn’t overly fast, but this former receiver developed into a tackling machine at Wyoming,” Prisco wrote. “He does a really nice job in pass coverage, getting four picks last year, including one off a tip for a touchdown against (former Utah State QB) Jordan Love. He will be a standout special-teams player early in his career and then become a quality starting linebacker.”
Players need just one team to give them their shot at the next level. Wilson won’t have to wait much longer to find out which one that is — and how soon.
Wyoming LB Logan Wilson. Tough, smart, plays fast. 📈— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 19, 2020
