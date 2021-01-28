Which Wyoming football players are staying, leaving?

LARAMIE -- The uniqueness of the 2020 college football season amid a pandemic is trickling into the offseason.

Normally, seniors would be calling it a career after their final season of eligibility, and some still are. But seniors also have the option of returning for another season of competition since the NCAA has extended the eligibility of all fall-sport athletes.

Meanwhile, the transfer portal is even busier than usual given eligibility changes that could be coming in the near future. Though the NCAA Division I Board of Directors recently decided to table its vote on the one-time transfer exception, the expectation is new legislation that would allow athletes in all sports to transfer and compete immediately at another four-year school will be adopted at some point this year.