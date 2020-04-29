Which Wyoming football players are transferring?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE -- The offseason is a time of change to college football rosters nationwide.

That includes defections by way of transfers, which have already started for Wyoming.

Here's a running list of the players who have already transferred out of the program or are at least exploring the option. It will be updated should any more transfers happen in the future.

LB Isaiah Abdullah

Abdullah, who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week, redshirted last season after signing with the Cowboys in 2019. It's unclear whether the 6-foot-3, 204-pounder will actually transfer or return to his current school, which is an option for players in the portal if the decision is mutually agreed upon.

DT Javaree Jackson