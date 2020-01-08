You are the owner of this article.
Which Wyoming football players are transferring?
UW FOOTBALL

Which Wyoming football players are transferring?

Border War

Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal drops back to pass in the Cowboys' game against Colorado State on Nov. 22 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- The offseason is a time for change for college football rosters nationwide.

That includes defections by way of transfers, which have already started for Wyoming. Two former Wyoming players have already announced their intent to transfer.

Here's a running list of the players who are transferring out of the program. It will be updated should any more transfers happen in the future.

QB Tyler Vander Waal

After entering the transfer portal shortly after the regular season, Vander Waal announced via social media Tuesday night he's headed to Idaho State, a Football Championship Subdivision school where he'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

The redshirt sophomore began the 2018 season as the starter before eventually losing the job to Sean Chambers and bouncing in and out of the starting lineup since. Vander Waal started 13 of the 16 games he played for the Cowboys, completing 49.6 percent of his passes for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

DT Javaree Jackson

Jackson started 11 games this season before being suspended indefinitely before the Arizona Bowl for unspecified reasons. Jackson entered the transfer portal last month after eventually being dismissed from the team.

Jackson, who has one season of eligibility left, finished his Wyoming career with 71 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

