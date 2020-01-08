Which Wyoming football players are transferring?

LARAMIE -- The offseason is a time for change for college football rosters nationwide.
That includes defections by way of transfers, which have already started for Wyoming. Two former Wyoming players have already announced their intent to transfer.
Here's a running list of the players who are transferring out of the program. It will be updated should any more transfers happen in the future.
QB Tyler Vander Waal
After entering the transfer portal shortly after the regular season, Vander Waal announced via social media Tuesday night he's headed to Idaho State, a Football Championship Subdivision school where he'll have two years of eligibility remaining.
The redshirt sophomore began the 2018 season as the starter before eventually losing the job to Sean Chambers and bouncing in and out of the starting lineup since. Vander Waal started 13 of the 16 games he played for the Cowboys, completing 49.6 percent of his passes for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The journey continues. Grateful to be in this position and apart of this program🙏🏼 Go Bengals @IdahoStateFB @rphen85 @MFerriter @idahostateEQ pic.twitter.com/jlxq0L05yP— Tyler Vander Waal (@TVDub_) January 8, 2020
DT Javaree Jackson
Jackson started 11 games this season before being suspended indefinitely before the Arizona Bowl for unspecified reasons. Jackson entered the transfer portal last month after eventually being dismissed from the team.
Jackson, who has one season of eligibility left, finished his Wyoming career with 71 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.
Recruitment open pic.twitter.com/3CXkEmHYKR— Javaree Jackson (@kingjack35) December 20, 2019
