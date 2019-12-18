While waiting on more recruits, Wyoming emphasizes line of scrimmage during early signing period

LARAMIE — It may be a couple of years before Craig Bohl knows exactly how fruitful a day Wednesday was for Wyoming’s football program.
But the Cowboys’ coach is certainly high on the potential of his seventh signing class — even if it’s still missing a few pieces.
“I think it is the best class we’ve had since I’ve been our head coach. I can tell you that,” Bohl said. “That’s a pretty bold statement because I think we’ve done well, but this one is a good one. And I think we’re going to add some more good players here.”
Wyoming inked 18 players to its 2020 class during the early signing period, and Bohl said he expected that number to grow by one before the 72-hour period ends. NCAA rules forbid coaches from talking specifically about any recruits that are unsigned, but one of the Cowboys’ commits — Chicago-area three-star cornerback Chau Smith — still hadn’t signed with anybody as of Wednesday night after receiving late offers from Power Five schools Purdue and Washington State.
But each of Wyoming’s 17 other commitments entering the day put pen to paper, including nine combined linemen. Four of those were offensive linemen, including tackles Mana Taimani (Antioch, California) and Malik Williams (Hayward, California). Bohl said the plan was to add at least one more tackle to the class, which will be finalized during the traditional signing period in February.
Wyoming doesn’t have any senior scholarship offensive linemen on the roster, but the Cowboys have witnessed first-hand the last couple of years how quickly injuries can deplete their depth up front. Guard Gavin Rush has missed the last two seasons with injuries while fellow guard Zach Watts missed most of this season with a knee injury he suffered in the spring before returning to the starting lineup in mid-November.
Right tackle Alonzo Velazquez has shuffled in and out of the starting lineup the last two seasons with knee injuries. Right guard Logan Harris missed a handful of games this season with a concussion, and Wyoming lost left guard Eric Abojei to a season-ending knee injury against San Diego State on Oct. 12.
You have free articles remaining.
“We needed to fortify our offensive line,” Bohl said. “You could see the number of injuries we’ve had and the benefit we’ve had by having those players out there. That was a point of emphasis, and then sometimes the stars align right, too. This is a case where some of the stars fell in the right way.
“The offensive line and defensive line, those positions are guys that you really recruit and then you count on them playing typically in about two or three years. These guys are going to be part of that. Some of them may play earlier, but the potential is there, the work habits are there, and the size. So we’re pleased with that.”
The Cowboys signed Burke (Nebraska) defensive tackle Caleb Robinson and Franklin (Wisconsin), defensive tackle Gavin Meyer along with three defensive ends, including Texas product Oluwaseyi Omotosho, who wasn’t on Wyoming’s commitment list at the start of the day — at least not publicly. Bohl said the coaching staff first spotted Omotosho at a camp at Stephen F. Austin University, where the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder’s explosiveness stood out.
“He fell in love with us,” Bohl said. “He came up for the Missouri game (for a visit), and that was a great atmosphere. And then he committed and held firm through this whole recruiting process. … We think he’s a really, really talented player.”
Other commits that signed are quarterback Gavin Beerup, running back Joey Braasch, fullback Caleb Driskill (Thunder Basin), defensive back Wyett Ekeler, tight end Nick Miles, cornerback Cameron Stone, safety Keshaun Taylor, linebacker Brent VanderVeen and safety Isaac White. The biggest miss for Wyoming on Wednesday was receiver, which will be the focus during the traditional signing period. Bohl said the Cowboys will look to sign at least two wideouts later along with another linebacker.
That leaves work to do as Wyoming looks to push the total number of signees past 20 by the time February rolls around. Bohl said he may keep a couple of spots open with the possibility of adding a transfer or two like he did last year with running back Trey Smith and cornerback Azizi Hearn, but he likes what the Cowboys have done with this class so far.
With 13 three-star signees and commits, Wyoming’s class is rated fifth in the Mountain West, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
“It’s a great start,” Bohl said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.