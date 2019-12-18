While waiting on more recruits, Wyoming emphasizes line of scrimmage during early signing period

Wyoming doesn’t have any senior scholarship offensive linemen on the roster, but the Cowboys have witnessed first-hand the last couple of years how quickly injuries can deplete their depth up front. Guard Gavin Rush has missed the last two seasons with injuries while fellow guard Zach Watts missed most of this season with a knee injury he suffered in the spring before returning to the starting lineup in mid-November.

Right tackle Alonzo Velazquez has shuffled in and out of the starting lineup the last two seasons with knee injuries. Right guard Logan Harris missed a handful of games this season with a concussion, and Wyoming lost left guard Eric Abojei to a season-ending knee injury against San Diego State on Oct. 12.

“We needed to fortify our offensive line,” Bohl said. “You could see the number of injuries we’ve had and the benefit we’ve had by having those players out there. That was a point of emphasis, and then sometimes the stars align right, too. This is a case where some of the stars fell in the right way.

“The offensive line and defensive line, those positions are guys that you really recruit and then you count on them playing typically in about two or three years. These guys are going to be part of that. Some of them may play earlier, but the potential is there, the work habits are there, and the size. So we’re pleased with that.”