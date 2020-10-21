Will Wyoming's passing game deliver the balance its offense needs this season?

Based on what coaches and players saw over the last four weeks leading up to UW’s opener at Nevada on Saturday, the momentum of those summer throwing outings carried over to fall camp — the first sign that has the Cowboys believing their desire for a more balanced offense will be more than just talk this season.

“We do chart everything with our completion percentage,” Bohl said. “Whether it’s the quarterback throwing or (receivers) catching, those numbers have improved significantly from last year.”

Sean Chambers has been throwing many of those passes, and Bohl and Vigen have been encouraged by the development of UW’s starting quarterback since his return from a knee injury that caused him to miss the final five games of last season. Chambers has a strong case as the Mountain West’s most dynamic runner at his position, but the focus for the redshirt sophomore this offseason has been to make opponents respect his arm as much as his legs.

Chambers was doing that as well as he has at any point of his career before sustaining the injury against Nevada last October, completing nearly 63 percent of his passes in his last two games, but he’s completed just 46 percent of his passes for his career to this point. Chambers has worked on cleaning up the mechanics of a delivery that have caused some of that inaccuracy starting with his footwork.