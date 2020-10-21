Will Wyoming's passing game deliver the balance its offense needs this season?

LARAMIE — Wyoming’s quarterbacks and receivers got together this summer to play catch, which isn’t unusual for such tandems around college football in an effort to refine timing and chemistry on their own in the offseason.
The difference for the Cowboys’ group this year? The throwing sessions were a lot more frequent than in previous summers.
“I think we were out there three or four times a week just working on routes on air and then working against the defense,” senior receiver Dontae Crow said. “I know we’ve just been working on it for so long that it’s just kind of natural.”
The reason for the increased frequency in getting together on their own time is simple: Motivation.
While Wyoming’s running game and defense have been lauded in helping the Cowboys string together four consecutive bowl-eligible seasons, the reviews of the Cowboys’ passing game have largely been on the opposite end of the spectrum in recent years. Over the last two seasons, UW has rivaled Air Force as one of the least-productive passing attacks not only in the Mountain West but also nationally.
It’s to the point where expectations couldn’t be much much lower for the Cowboys’ passing offense entering this season, which has put a chip on the shoulder of everyone that’s involved with trying to change the unflattering conversation.
“This summer, we did a lot more work, and that just comes with reps and timing,” receiver Ayden Eberhardt said. “It comes down to different coverages and thinking about those coverages whether it’s a back-shoulder throw or different things like that. And obviously the routes we’re going to be running kind of throughout the season are the ones we’ve focused on, and I think that chemistry that we’ve built up over the summer and the bowl game, I think all of that chemistry is going to kind of flow into the season.”
UW’s lopsided Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State proved to be the Cowboys’ most balanced offensive performance of last season with Levi Williams throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns — both season-highs for UW — but efficiency and explosiveness through the air have hardly been constants for the Cowboys. UW hasn’t ranked better than 123rd out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in completion rate or passing yards the last two seasons, putting more of the onus on a rushing attack that’s been among the top 4 in the Mountain West during that time to produce the majority of UW’s big plays and points.
UW coach Craig Bohl and offensive coordinator Brent Vigen have much higher expectations for what the Cowboys are capable of through the air this season. Both said the plan is for UW’s offense to be more multi-dimensional, and Bohl took it a step further by claiming he’ll be disappointed if the Cowboys aren’t able to improve on the 23.8 points they averaged against Mountain West foes last season — a notable stat considering UW is playing a conference-only schedule this fall.
Based on what coaches and players saw over the last four weeks leading up to UW’s opener at Nevada on Saturday, the momentum of those summer throwing outings carried over to fall camp — the first sign that has the Cowboys believing their desire for a more balanced offense will be more than just talk this season.
“We do chart everything with our completion percentage,” Bohl said. “Whether it’s the quarterback throwing or (receivers) catching, those numbers have improved significantly from last year.”
Sean Chambers has been throwing many of those passes, and Bohl and Vigen have been encouraged by the development of UW’s starting quarterback since his return from a knee injury that caused him to miss the final five games of last season. Chambers has a strong case as the Mountain West’s most dynamic runner at his position, but the focus for the redshirt sophomore this offseason has been to make opponents respect his arm as much as his legs.
Chambers was doing that as well as he has at any point of his career before sustaining the injury against Nevada last October, completing nearly 63 percent of his passes in his last two games, but he’s completed just 46 percent of his passes for his career to this point. Chambers has worked on cleaning up the mechanics of a delivery that have caused some of that inaccuracy starting with his footwork.
“It was atrocious last year. It wasn’t good at all. Wasn’t good enough,” Chambers said. “So I definitely emphasized that this offseason, getting my feet underneath me and getting my feet to calm down and focusing more.”
Said Vigen, “He can do all the things (at the quarterback position), but there’s a tendency really to move his base and move around a little bit too much. We’ve just tried to calm him down as much as anything, and there was progress toward that in the middle part of last year. He’s worked really hard post-injury going back to the spring to do that. Now that doesn’t mean he still can’t pull the ball down and run a few times. That’s a pretty effective play, too. But he’s really worked hard on that.”
Chambers held off Williams for the starting job in a camp-long competition, but UW still has plans to play Williams, who completed 49 percent of his passes in a much smaller three-game sample size last season. Williams used the offseason to add more than 30 pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame, which has put noticeably more velocity behind his throws.
“He definitely throws a lot harder now,” Crow said of Williams, who’s playing closer to 240 pounds. “He’s worked a lot on his arm strength, so you can tell that with that weight and everything that he got a lot stronger and it’s a different ball.”
Whether it’s sheer force or improved accuracy, everyone has seemingly seen a difference in the way UW’s quarterbacks are throwing the ball.
“I think they’ve gotten better actually,” cornerback C.J. Coldon said. “It’s some misses here and there, but that’s going to happen. It’s practice. But I think both of them are showing some good things in practice, and I think we’re going to look good passing the ball this year.”
But the quarterbacks are just one part of the equation to a more efficient passing game.
Crow, Eberhardt and junior Gunner Gentry will look to put behind them the inconsistencies that have plagued the receiving corps in recent years, though the group still has to prove itself. The trio has combined for just 25 career catches. Tight end Jackson Marcotte’s nine receptions last season are the most of any returning pass-catcher.
But the group has flashed big-play ability. Eberhardt’s 53-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the Arizona Bowl was UW’s second-longest scoring toss of last season while Gentry averaged 21.7 yards on his six catches. Running back Xazavian Valladay also caught 11 passes out of the backfield, including a 63-yarder — UW’s longest pass play of the season.
UW also has a handful of big-bodied youngsters set to join the rotation out wide, including redshirt freshmen Alex Brown (6-4) and Isaiah Neyor (6-3). And the Cowboys return four starters on the offensive line to block for all of them.
“I think all facets are improved,” Vigen said. “Our quarterbacks are improved. I know we have a really unproven receiving corps along with the tight ends, but I think we have some ability for sure there to make some plays. And I think up front, we’re another year older and better from a pass-protection perspective. And I certainly don’t count out our backs.”
Doing it in practice is one thing. Translating all of that preparation into games is another. But the Cowboys are ready to prove their offensive variety isn’t all talk.
“It’s nice because we have no pressure in the world because nobody expects anything out of us,” Crow said. “It’s like if we go out there and mess up, you’ll see the same things on Twitter that we always do. But now it’s like we’ve been so disrespected that everyone is like, ‘OK, let’s prove them all wrong.’”
