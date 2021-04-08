With a wealth of experience back, what are Wyoming's spring objectives?

That includes 22 of 24 starters, 10 on offense and all 11 on defense. Yet Bohl said one of the tasks at the top of the to-do list for him and the rest of the coaching staff this spring is evaluating the returning personnel, which includes six players who opted out last season that went more than six months without getting any competitive reps until UW’s first practice Tuesday.

They include safety Rome Weber and defensive tackle Mario Mora, who were starters in 2019, and defensive end Solomon Byrd, who likely would have been a starter after leading the Cowboys in sacks (6.5) as a redshirt freshman. UW's defense still finished in the top 30 nationally in points and rushing yards allowed last season, though the unit will be without two significant contributors up front this spring in defensive tackles Ravontae Holt and Jordan Bertagnole, who are still rehabbing injuries.

That will lend itself to more reps for Mora and some of the Cowboys' younger defensive linemen over the next month, but it's not just up front where the competition figures to be rampant. Bohl said every starting job is up for grabs.

“We’ll (evaluate) daily through practice, video tape and then grades on our scrimmages,” Bohl said.